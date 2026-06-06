Ex-Maoist Leader Devji Cracks Telangana LAWCET 2026, Qualifies For Five-Year Law Programme

A former Maoist leader who participated in insurgency for close to four decades has taken a considerable step in rebuilding his life through education. Tippiri Tirupati, popularly known as Devji, has got a state rank in the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2026, which would help him to pursue his legal studies after abandoning formal education. Devji reportedly scored 57 marks to get a state rank of 349 announced on Friday. This would qualify him for admission to a 5-year law programme in Telangana. Devji’s admission, months after his return to mainstream life, is considered a major achievement in battling left-wing extremism in the state.

Who is the former Maoist leader Devji

Tippiri Tirupati, popularly known as Devji, was considered among the most prominent surviving leaders of Maoists in Telangana. He was associated with insurgency for almost 40 years and was away from mainstream education and employment for a long period of his adult life.

His surrender earlier this year caught attention throughout the state not only because of his Maoist background but also because of his aspiration to go back to education and make a contribution to society using legal provisions.

While surrendering, Devji mentioned that he wanted to study law and with his newly gained knowledge of the law, would support marginalised communities and help people travel the path of justice service through constitutional agencies.

What was Devji score in Telangana LAWCET 2026

The Telangana LAWCET score of the ex-insurgent was much-warranted publicity. The state rank of 349 he achieved has enabled the ex-insurgent to join a law course after he had fallen away from academics for years. The example of his success is being glorified as a beacon of hope that education can be a bridge towards society. And the success has earned praise because the gap between his academic journeys was so significant.

The entrance examination is conducted every year to test the cognitive skills and abilities that they will need as law students to effectively join the law college ecosystem of the state.

Why did the ex-insurgent come back to academics

Devji’s education was interrupted during the 1983-85 academic period when he was studying at the now-defunct Korutla Junior College in the modern-day Jagtial district. He associated with the Radical Student Union during that time and later joined the Maoist movement.

When he returned to society, he wanted to pursue the education he had left incomplete many decades ago. Attending law college was a major priority because of his preference for social struggle through legal and democratic means over armed struggle. People have taken an interest in his decision because of its dramatic shift away from his ideological past.

What is the status of his Intermediate examination

When he was preparing for LAWCET, Devji also took the pending Intermediate examination paper. He sat for the supplementary examination in May after getting special permission from the Board of Intermediate Education. He appeared in an examination centre at Korutla, where he attracted significant public and media attention. Many saw his return to education after insurgency as a symbolic moment. The pending intermediate paper results are yet to be released.

What does the LAWCET success mean

For Telangana officials, the educational success of Devji is being portrayed as a case study of rehabilitation and reintegration. His educational success reveals the potential for insurgents to enter a new life through education and legitimate institutions. For Devji, the law entrance rank is an academic accomplishment but also a new beginning, a beginning that he hopes allows him to apply legal knowledge on behalf of deprived communities and make use of the justice system that he once opposed.

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