Delhi Weather Today (6 June, 2026): Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR? IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning

Delhi Weather Today (06 June 2026) Live Updates: Delhi residents can anticipate a partly cloudy day with chances of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds as pre-monsoon weather activity continues across the National Capital Region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of strong winds up to 60 kmph in some areas, which may briefly ease the heat wave suffered lately. Delhi’s live temperature, sunrise/sunset timings, weather alerts and forecast for the days ahead are available below.

Delhi Weather Today, 6 June, 2026

Parameter Details Temperature (Current) 28.2°C Maximum Temperature 35-37°C Minimum Temperature 24-26°C Weather Condition Partly cloudy sky with chances of light rain Wind Speed 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph Sunrise 05:23 AM Sunset 07:16 PM Moonrise 11:14 PM Moonset 09:19 AM

As per the India Meteorological Department(IMD), Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies with spells of very light rain or light rain with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in the afternoon and evening. Winds can pick up to 40-50 kmph, gusts up to 60 kmph, thus taking a sigh of relief from all the heat and humid weather.

1. What Is The Weather Today In Delhi? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Delhi’s early morning temperature was recorded at 28.2°C. The maximum temperature is expected to hold within 35°C to 37°C range while minimum temperature may maintain itself between 24°C to 26°C. Also, it is expected to be partly cloudy throughout the day with chances of thunderstorms as well as isolated showers to occur in Delhi later afternoon and evening.

2. Yesterday (05-06-2026) vs Today (06-06-2026) Weather Comparison

Today, the thunderstorm development is expected to be relatively stronger as compared to yesterday. As, the pre-monsoon weather systems continue to dominate over Delhi, but gusty winds and showers are expected to be more frequent and intense during today, June 6, especially in the afternoon and evening.

3. How Will Weather Impact Traffic, Flights And Daily Life In Delhi?

There may be visibility issues on some roads owing to the thunderstorms.

Strong winds can result in falling branches and consequent temporary traffic snarls.

Flight schedules may see slight delays during thunderstorms.

Outdoor activities may get affected during the afternoon and evening due to sudden weather changes.

4. What Are The IMD Weather Alerts For Delhi Today?

IMD has felt the presence of:

Thunderstorms

Lightning

Very Light to Light Rainfall

Strong Winds 40-50 kmph with 60 kmph gusts

People are advised to be extra careful during the intense wind gusts and thunderstorms.

5. What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi?

Partly cloudy skies, isolated thunderstorms and increasing temperatures are expected over the next few days. After 7th June, temperatures are expected to rise again up to 38-41°C, with mostly clear skies and strong daytime surface winds expected over the capital.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts and temperature data mentioned in this article are based on information available from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other publicly accessible weather sources at the time of publication. Weather conditions may change rapidly due to evolving atmospheric factors. Readers are advised to check official IMD updates and local authorities’ advisories for the latest information before making travel or outdoor plans.