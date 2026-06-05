Himachal Pradesh Earthquake Today: 5.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Chamba, Tremors Felt Across Several Districts

Residents rush out doors as strong tremors keep shaking parts of Chamba , Kangra , Shimla , Manali and nearby districts, too. People reported sudden ground movement and restless moments. At this time no major damage has been reported, but officials are still checking the impact, just in case.

Shimla , June 5 2026 : A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh on Friday night , and after that there was this instant rush , people got nervous , kinda panicky , and they spilled out of their homes in several districts. Officials say the epicentre was in Chamba district, which is also among the state’s more seismically active zones. People reported tremors from Chamba , Kangra , Dharamshala , Palampur , Mandi , Kullu , Manali , Shimla and also nearby places.

Eyewitnesses and locals noted the quake felt sharper because it happened at a comparatively shallow depth , so the shaking came through more clearly in the northern parts of Himachal Pradesh. Many residents said they felt the ground move for a few seconds , and that short duration was enough for a lot of them to evacuate their homes , workplaces and other buildings, just as a precaution, really. Within minutes, social media got flooded with posts , folks were sharing what they felt and confirming the tremors in multiple towns across the state.

Right now , as per the latest updates, no major casualties or major structural damage has come in. District administrations along with disaster management teams are on high alert, and they are keeping a close watch on developments. Emergency response units have also been told to remain ready in case aftershocks show up, or if there are reports of damage from remote, hilly and mountainous pockets.

Himachal Pradesh lies in a seismically sensitive region of the Himalayas, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates continue to collide. This geological activity makes the region prone to frequent earthquakes. Districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti are classified among the state’s high-risk seismic zones.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information and follow updates issued by local administrations and the National Centre for Seismology. Experts have also advised people to stay away from damaged structures and keep emergency supplies ready as a precaution against possible aftershocks.

Officials are continuing to assess the overall impact of the earthquake. While investigations and monitoring efforts remain underway, normal life has largely resumed across the affected districts, with authorities maintaining vigilance for any further seismic activity.