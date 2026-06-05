LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast

Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast

A Western Disturbance has brought rain, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures to Delhi-NCR and several northern states, prompting IMD alerts for lightning and strong winds.

Delhi weather and rain update (Image: AI-generated)
Delhi weather and rain update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 16:01 IST

Delhi weather: A strong Western Disturbance is hitting northern India which will cause rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in much of North India, including Delhi-NCR. Though the southwest monsoon is moving up from southern India, Delhi right now is being mostly hit due to this western disturbance and not the monsoon. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and powerful winds.

What Is the Weather Today Across Delhi-NCR? 

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are witnessing cloudy skies, intermittent showers and cooler temperatures after days of intense heat. Light drizzle was reported across parts of the capital on Friday morning. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with wind speeds reaching 40-60 kmph in some areas.

The active Western Disturbance is also influencing parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Several districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall through the day.

You Might Be Interested In

Yesterday (04-June-2026) vs Today (05-June-2026) Delhi Weather Comparison: Which Parts Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday, . Many places faced waterlogging and traffic jams as the weather worsened throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department issued alerts when the downpour got heavier.

Friday should be calmer, with just some scattered showers and clouds. It’ll also be cooler, with temperatures staying below those of the recent heatwave. The rain gave people a break from the intense hot weather.

How Will Delhi Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? Travel Advisory

Passengers travelling through Delhi-NCR should be prepared for possible delays due to thunderstorms, low visibility, waterlogging and strong winds. Commuters may face slower traffic movement during periods of heavy rain. Many flights were diverted yesterday; travellers are advised to check with their airlines to avoid any inconvenience. 

Authorities advise residents to avoid sheltering under trees during lightning activity and to secure loose outdoor objects. 

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today For Delhi? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The IMD has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for June 5, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, light rainfall and gusty winds. Similar alerts remain in place across several neighbouring NCR cities.

The current weather pattern is linked to a Western Disturbance and not the southwest monsoon. Meteorologists say the system will continue to influence weather conditions across northwestern India over the next 24-48 hours.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi? Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

The next few days are expected to remain relatively pleasant compared to the extreme heat seen earlier. Cloud cover, occasional showers and moderate temperatures are likely through the first half of June. Monsoon advancement will continue to be monitored separately from the current Western Disturbance-driven weather activity.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Forecast
Jun 05 34°C 25°C Rain, thunderstorms
Jun 06 35°C 26°C Cloudy, light showers
Jun 07 35°C 26°C Partly cloudy
Jun 08 36°C 27°C Humid
Jun 09 36°C 27°C Isolated showers
Jun 10 37°C 27°C Partly cloudy
Jun 11 37°C 28°C Warm
Jun 12 36°C 28°C Cloudy
Jun 13 36°C 27°C Chance of rain
Jun 14 35°C 27°C Light showers
Jun 15 35°C 27°C Cloudy
Jun 16 36°C 28°C Humid
Jun 17 36°C 28°C Isolated rain
Jun 18 35°C 27°C Cloudy
Jun 19 35°C 27°C Light rain possible

Forecast is indicative and may change depending on evolving weather systems and IMD updates.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today [ June 5, 2026]: IMD Issues Red Alert Amid Thunderstorms And Strong Winds, Check 10-Day Forecast Here    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast
Tags: delhi raindelhi weatherweather delhi

RELATED News

Annamalai's Political Career

Big Blow To INDIA Bloc: After DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP Also Decides To Skip June 8 Meeting

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 05.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-55 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RJ 587609

K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief?

Annamalai Launches New Political Movement

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast

IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

Star Health Insurance Rejects 7-Year-Old's Treatment Claim; Father Shares Ordeal

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

World Environment Day 2026: How Small Actions Create Big Changes

Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026 Released for UG Admissions; Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Verification Dates and Fee Payment Schedule

Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Role Draws Backlash As Fans Slam ‘Oversexualised’ Portrayal

Audi Introduced Limited Edition Nuvolari Supercar

Annamalai Launches New Political Movement

What K Annamalai’s Resignation Means For BJP’s Future in Tamil Nadu

Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast
Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast
Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast
Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast

QUICK LINKS