Delhi Weather Today (05-June-2026): Will It Rain Again As Fresh Western Disturbance Hits North India? Check Detailed 15-Day Forecast

Delhi weather: A strong Western Disturbance is hitting northern India which will cause rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in much of North India, including Delhi-NCR. Though the southwest monsoon is moving up from southern India, Delhi right now is being mostly hit due to this western disturbance and not the monsoon. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and powerful winds.

What Is the Weather Today Across Delhi-NCR?

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are witnessing cloudy skies, intermittent showers and cooler temperatures after days of intense heat. Light drizzle was reported across parts of the capital on Friday morning. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with wind speeds reaching 40-60 kmph in some areas.

The active Western Disturbance is also influencing parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Several districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall through the day.

Yesterday (04-June-2026) vs Today (05-June-2026) Delhi Weather Comparison: Which Parts Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday, . Many places faced waterlogging and traffic jams as the weather worsened throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department issued alerts when the downpour got heavier.

Friday should be calmer, with just some scattered showers and clouds. It’ll also be cooler, with temperatures staying below those of the recent heatwave. The rain gave people a break from the intense hot weather.

How Will Delhi Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? Travel Advisory

Passengers travelling through Delhi-NCR should be prepared for possible delays due to thunderstorms, low visibility, waterlogging and strong winds. Commuters may face slower traffic movement during periods of heavy rain. Many flights were diverted yesterday; travellers are advised to check with their airlines to avoid any inconvenience.

Authorities advise residents to avoid sheltering under trees during lightning activity and to secure loose outdoor objects.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today For Delhi? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The IMD has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for June 5, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, light rainfall and gusty winds. Similar alerts remain in place across several neighbouring NCR cities.

The current weather pattern is linked to a Western Disturbance and not the southwest monsoon. Meteorologists say the system will continue to influence weather conditions across northwestern India over the next 24-48 hours.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi? Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

The next few days are expected to remain relatively pleasant compared to the extreme heat seen earlier. Cloud cover, occasional showers and moderate temperatures are likely through the first half of June. Monsoon advancement will continue to be monitored separately from the current Western Disturbance-driven weather activity.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Forecast Jun 05 34°C 25°C Rain, thunderstorms Jun 06 35°C 26°C Cloudy, light showers Jun 07 35°C 26°C Partly cloudy Jun 08 36°C 27°C Humid Jun 09 36°C 27°C Isolated showers Jun 10 37°C 27°C Partly cloudy Jun 11 37°C 28°C Warm Jun 12 36°C 28°C Cloudy Jun 13 36°C 27°C Chance of rain Jun 14 35°C 27°C Light showers Jun 15 35°C 27°C Cloudy Jun 16 36°C 28°C Humid Jun 17 36°C 28°C Isolated rain Jun 18 35°C 27°C Cloudy Jun 19 35°C 27°C Light rain possible

Forecast is indicative and may change depending on evolving weather systems and IMD updates.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today [ June 5, 2026]: IMD Issues Red Alert Amid Thunderstorms And Strong Winds, Check 10-Day Forecast Here