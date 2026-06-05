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Home > India News > K Annamalai’s Political Journey: From IPS To BJP’s Poster Boy; Now Launching His Own Movement

K Annamalai’s Political Journey: From IPS To BJP’s Poster Boy; Now Launching His Own Movement

From IPS officer to BJP's Tamil Nadu face, Annamalai's rapid political rise ended with his 2026 resignation and the launch of a new regional political movement.

Annamalai's political career (Image: ANI, file photo)
Annamalai's political career (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 15:32 IST

K Annamalai left the Bharatiya Janata Party to start his own political movement, after he quit his role as an IPS officer six years ago. He rose quickly within the BJP ranks in Tamil Nadu despite the party continually losing there. On June 5, 2026, he suddenly resigned because of disagreements on strategy and alliances. Inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Annamalai hopes to make his mark with a regional push. Since his younger days, he aimed for politics, after building a track record in public service. After passing the Civil Services Exam in 2011, he went to work in the Indian Police Service in Karnataka. Plus, he stacked up his credentials academically; first, with a mechanical engineering degree from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore, then an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow.

From IPS officer to BJP’s fastest-rising leader in Tamil Nadu

Annamalai entered politics in August 2020 when he joined the BJP. His rise inside the party was swift. Within weeks, he was appointed vice-president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. Less than a year later, on July 8, 2021, the party elevated him to the post of Tamil Nadu BJP president, succeeding L. Murugan.

The promotion came soon after the 2021 Assembly election, where Annamalai contested from the Aravakurichi constituency. Although he lost to the DMK candidate, party leaders credited him with strengthening the BJP’s local presence. Around the same period, he emerged as one of the party’s most vocal critics of the ruling DMK government, frequently targeting it over corruption allegations.

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His growing prominence also earned him responsibilities beyond Tamil Nadu. The BJP appointed Annamalai as election co-in-charge for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election. However, the party eventually lost that contest.

The padayatra that changed his political standing

One of the defining moments of Annamalai’s political career came in July 2023 when he launched the statewide “En Mann, En Makkal” padayatra, meaning “Our Soil, Our People”. The march covered all Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and concluded in February 2024 at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Annamalai ran in the high-profile Coimbatore seat. Despite his efforts, he didn’t win. The BJP came up empty-handed in parliament for Tamil Nadu too. Still, going it alone, the party scored a record 11 percent vote share, their best ever without an alliance.

Exit from BJP and the birth of a new political project

In April 2025, Annamalai’s BJP journey wrapped up when he gave up his role as state unit president. He stepped down due to reported strategy clashes, especially regarding alliances in Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai didn’t seek office for the 2026 Assembly election either. Around that time, BJP leaders brought back their partnership with AIADMK. This seemed to dismiss Annamalai’s plan for an independent alternative to the powerful Dravidian parties in the area.

Then, on June 5, 2026, Annamalai quit the BJP. Following his exit, he has unveiled a fresh political movement aiming to grow into a regional party eventually.

“National Parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood. I have tried to change this belief and also found reasonable success despite multiple roadblocks, barriers and obstructions from both inside and outside,” he wrote.

Also Read: Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After BJP Exit, Eyes Tamil Nadu Poll Battle  

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K Annamalai’s Political Journey: From IPS To BJP’s Poster Boy; Now Launching His Own Movement
Tags: AnnamalaiAnnamalai bjp exitAnnamalai political career

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K Annamalai’s Political Journey: From IPS To BJP’s Poster Boy; Now Launching His Own Movement
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