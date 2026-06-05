Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026 Released for UG Admissions; Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Verification Dates and Fee Payment Schedule

The Mumbai University has released the third merit list for UG admissions for the academic year 2026-27 by the colleges. Candidates who have applied for several UG programmes can know about their admission status from the websites of their respective colleges. The merit lists have now been released on June 4, which includes the shortlisted candidates, application numbers, category-wise cut-offs and selections. Attendance of document verification and payment of fee of the third round of admission has also begun by the colleges, which will accept them until June 9. Applicants applying for UG courses like BCom, BMS, BAF, BA and BSc IT, and Psychology must complete the remaining admission procedures in the given time frame.

Which colleges have announced the third merit list of Mumbai University

Several affiliated and autonomous colleges of Mumbai University have announced the third merit lists of UG admissions. The colleges which have announced their admission lists are St Xavier’s College, Sophia College for Women, Jai Hind College, Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, KJ Somaiya College of Arts & Commerce, Sathaye College, Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Tolani College of Commerce, BK Birla College and Mulund College.

Moreover, Mithibai College, SIES College, Bhavan’s College and Nagindas Khandwala College publish course-wise merit lists and cut-offs of various courses in a category-wise manner. To get the merit list and admission instructions, it is mandatory for candidates to visit the website of the college they applied to.

How to check the Mumbai University Merit List 2026

To download the third merit list, one needs to visit the website of the college of their choice. After that, go to the admissions/notice board portal and click the link as follows; the third merit list is a PDF file available for download. Candidates should carefully crosscheck their names, application ID, and category info displayed in the list before filling out the admission forms.

What are Important admission dates

Based on the official admission schedule, the third merit list was published on June 4 at 7 pm. The verification of documents and fee payment process was initiated on June 5 and will continue until June 9, 2026. One will have to go through these formalities within the given time frame to avail the seat.

Colleges may have different dates for physical verification, online document submission and fee payment. Candidates should monitor alerts issued by the concerned college. The allocated seat could be cancelled if the verification and payment of the fee has not been done before the last date.

What do the last few cutoffs suggest

The last admission list says stiff competition in courses in commerce and professional programmes at the top colleges under MMU. Courses like BCom, BCom Accounting and Finance, BMS, BAF and Psychology are still in high demand. The cutoffs for leading Colleges remain steep even in the 3rd round of admissions.

Some of the self-financing courses at the 1st division colleges have cutoffs above 97 per cent in the 3rd round, and other colleges are opening admissions at lower percentages depending on the demand of the course and availability of seats. The 3rd round in most of these colleges reflects the trend of student migration, as many students opt to the course of their choice in colleges where they can secure a seat in the previous rounds.

What are the next steps for candidates

Candidates whose names have landed in the third merit list should immediately start the admission process by verifying the documents and paying the fees. Students should present all the required academic certificates, identity certificates and category certificates where applicable. Candidates who have opted for online processing must upload their documents in the required format and accordingly monitor the admission portal.

Since document verification has begun and the deadline is looming close, candidates are advised to take quick action to ensure admission to their desired college and programme at Mumbai University for the coming academic year.

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