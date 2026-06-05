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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

Is Hardik Pandya ready for the India vs Afghanistan ODI series? Get the latest injury and rehabilitation update on the star Indian all-rounder ahead of the Dharamshala opener.

IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder. Photo ANI
IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 15:58 IST

As Team India makes a comeback to the 50-over format, all eyes are on the medical bulletins which are coming out of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). On the eve of a much-anticipated three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan, a huge positive development has come in regarding India’s premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. According to Cricbuzz, Pandya is near to completing his recovery process and is going through rigorous rehabilitation to be fully fit. The report further added that Pandya is in prime position to feature in the upcoming white-ball assignment.

Rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence

Pandya’s recent journey has been a race against time. Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where a recurring back injury forced him to miss four crucial games, the all-rounder took a brief personal break in France. However, his commitment to national duty saw him fly directly from Paris to Bengaluru to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

Medical staff have been working closely with him to manage his workload. Reports indicate that Pandya is scheduled to remain under close monitoring at the Bengaluru facility until June 10. If he receives the final clearance from the medical and fitness staff, he will board a flight on June 11 to join the squad in Dharamshala, where the first ODI is scheduled to take place on June 13.

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Restoring Team Balance

Pandya’s last few months have been a race against time. The all-rounder took a short break in France after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was forced to miss four crucial games due to a recurring back injury. But the call of national duty saw him fly straight from Paris to Bengaluru to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

Medical personnel have been working closely with him to manage his workload. Pandya will be kept under close observation at the Bengaluru facility till June 10, reports said. Should he get the final nod from the medical and fitness staff, he will catch a flight on June 11 to join the squad in Dharamshala where the first ODI is slated to be held on June 13.

Fan Reactions and Management Cautiousness

Unsurprisingly though, early reactions from fans across social media have highlighted a massive wave of optimism regarding the squad depth. Supporters concede that a fit Hardik Pandya makes India a far more formidable unit. But the enthusiasm carries a note of caution.

With big international tournaments on the horizon, cricket fans and pundits are putting a lot of emphasis on taking care of player workload. The general feeling is that the team management has to resist any temptation to bring him back early and take a painstaking buildup that takes away any chance of re-injury during the gruelling series.

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IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder
Tags: bcci centre of excellence bengaluruHardik Pandya Cricbuzz reportHardik Pandya fitness updateHardik Pandya injury recoveryHardik Pandya rehabilitation NCAIND vs AFG ODIs 2026India cricket team squad depthIndia vs Afghanistan Dharamshala ODIIndia vs Afghanistan ODI seriesIndian cricket team all-rounder balance

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IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder
IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder
IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder
IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

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