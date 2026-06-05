Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Authorities in Australia have confiscated more than 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches in what is believed to be the country’s largest-ever seizure of prohibited exotic invertebrates. The operation, carried out in Bathurst, New South Wales, discovered a massive collection of exotic insects valued at approximately AUD 200,000 (around USD 143,000), according to Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW). Officials said the seizure shows the growing concerns over the illegal trade and breeding of non-native species that could threaten Australia’s environment and biodiversity.

Largest Seizure Of Illegal Exotic Invertebrates

According to the DCCEEW, the confiscation is believed to be Australia’s largest-ever seizure of illegal exotic invertebrates. Among the insects found were dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, species that cannot legally be imported into Australia or kept, bred, or sold within the country.

Photographs released by the department show shelves packed with plastic containers filled with cockroaches and breeding colonies.

According to ABC News, authorities seized more than 3,000 breeding colonies in addition to the insects. Several of the species discovered are highly sought after within the exotic pet and insect-collecting community.

Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches Among Species Discovered

One of the most notable species found during the operation was the Madagascar hissing cockroach.

The DCCEEW warned that exotic cockroaches have not undergone environmental risk assessments in Australia and may pose threats to native wildlife, agriculture and public health.

“Exotic cockroaches have not been subject to an environmental risk assessment, and their presence in Australia may spread disease and harm native wildlife and agriculture,” the department said.

Native to Madagascar, the Madagascar hissing cockroach is among the largest cockroach species in the world. According to ABC News, the insect can grow as large as a human hand and is known for producing a distinctive hissing sound when threatened.

The species typically measures between two and three inches in length. Images released by authorities showed shiny brown insects noticeably larger than a person’s finger.

Environmental and Biosecurity Risks

Officials warned that the introduction of non-native insects into Australia’s ecosystem could have severe consequences if the species were to escape into the wild.

The DCCEEW noted that exotic insects can become invasive, compete with native species for resources and disrupt local ecosystems.

The department has not publicly identified the individual connected to the collection, and investigations are continuing. Authorities are examining whether federal biosecurity regulations and wildlife trade laws were breached.

“We take our job protecting Australia’s unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously,” a DCCEEW spokesperson said.

“We’re seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches and we’re putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice.”

The spokesperson also warned of legal consequences for those found keeping or trading prohibited species.

“If you are found to possess, breed or trade exotic cockroaches such as dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches they will be seized and you could face penalties under federal law,” they said.

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