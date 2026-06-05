LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Australian authorities have seized more than 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches in what is believed to be the country's largest-ever confiscation of prohibited exotic invertebrates. The raid in Bathurst, New South Wales, uncovered over 3,000 breeding colonies valued at around AUD 200,000.

Australia seizes 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches in largest-ever raid, citing major biosecurity threats. Photos: DCCEEW, Australia.
Australia seizes 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches in largest-ever raid, citing major biosecurity threats. Photos: DCCEEW, Australia.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 17:16 IST

Authorities in Australia have confiscated more than 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches in what is believed to be the country’s largest-ever seizure of prohibited exotic invertebrates. The operation, carried out in Bathurst, New South Wales, discovered a massive collection of exotic insects valued at approximately AUD 200,000 (around USD 143,000), according to Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW). Officials said the seizure shows the growing concerns over the illegal trade and breeding of non-native species that could threaten Australia’s environment and biodiversity.

Largest Seizure Of Illegal Exotic Invertebrates

According to the DCCEEW, the confiscation is believed to be Australia’s largest-ever seizure of illegal exotic invertebrates. Among the insects found were dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, species that cannot legally be imported into Australia or kept, bred, or sold within the country.

Photographs released by the department show shelves packed with plastic containers filled with cockroaches and breeding colonies.

You Might Be Interested In

According to ABC News, authorities seized more than 3,000 breeding colonies in addition to the insects. Several of the species discovered are highly sought after within the exotic pet and insect-collecting community.

Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches Among Species Discovered

One of the most notable species found during the operation was the Madagascar hissing cockroach.

The DCCEEW warned that exotic cockroaches have not undergone environmental risk assessments in Australia and may pose threats to native wildlife, agriculture and public health.

“Exotic cockroaches have not been subject to an environmental risk assessment, and their presence in Australia may spread disease and harm native wildlife and agriculture,” the department said.

Native to Madagascar, the Madagascar hissing cockroach is among the largest cockroach species in the world. According to ABC News, the insect can grow as large as a human hand and is known for producing a distinctive hissing sound when threatened.

The species typically measures between two and three inches in length. Images released by authorities showed shiny brown insects noticeably larger than a person’s finger.

Environmental and Biosecurity Risks

Officials warned that the introduction of non-native insects into Australia’s ecosystem could have severe consequences if the species were to escape into the wild.

The DCCEEW noted that exotic insects can become invasive, compete with native species for resources and disrupt local ecosystems.

The department has not publicly identified the individual connected to the collection, and investigations are continuing. Authorities are examining whether federal biosecurity regulations and wildlife trade laws were breached.

“We take our job protecting Australia’s unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously,” a DCCEEW spokesperson said.

“We’re seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches and we’re putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice.”

The spokesperson also warned of legal consequences for those found keeping or trading prohibited species.

“If you are found to possess, breed or trade exotic cockroaches such as dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches they will be seized and you could face penalties under federal law,” they said.

Also Read: World Environment Day 2026: Best Ways To Protect Our Planet

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia
Tags: Australia newsbiopiracycockroachcockroachesenvironment newsWorld news

RELATED News

World Environment Day 2026: 10 Easy Habits for Environmental Protection

Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep In Oval Office? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate

'If They Kill US Troops, I'd Do It Very Quickly': Trump Warns Iran as He Hints to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei

Trump Hints At Finalising Trade Deal With 'Good Friend' PM Modi

‘We Are Developing Our Ties’: Putin Calls India A ‘Reliable Partner’ As India-Russia Relations Deepen

LATEST NEWS

Anthropic Warns Future AI Systems Could Design And Build Their Own Successors — Raises Concerns Over Human Control

'We The Leaders': What Is K Annamalai's New Movement?

IND vs AFG One-Off Test: Afghanistan’s All-Time Record in Test Cricket— Matches Played, Wins, Losses, Records, Head-to-Head vs India

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple May Pack Larger Battery And A20 Pro Chipset — Check Expected Specs And Details

India's Economy Beats Expectations, GDP Grows 7.8% in Q4

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act

Google Introduces Search Profiles For Creators

Will Trump’s New Tariffs Hit India-US Trade Deal? MEA Clarifies

Bloomberg Withdraws RBI Gold Sale Claim

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia
Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia
Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia
Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

QUICK LINKS