LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’

Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’

US President Donald Trump said he would be open to meeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei while warning that any attack resulting in the death of American troops could quickly restart the war. Trump also criticized the US House of Representatives for voting to limit his war powers against Iran, calling the move "unpatriotic" and accusing opponents of undermining ongoing negotiations.

Trump Hints 'Honoured' to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran 'If They Kill US Troops. Photo: AI
Trump Hints 'Honoured' to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran 'If They Kill US Troops. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 11:37 IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that progress could soon be made in the Iran conflict but he also warned if any attack results in American troops dying then the war could begin again. Talking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump added that he would be open to meeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei while admitting he is probably not exactly one of Khamenei’s favourite people. 

Trump Warns Iran Over Any Attack on US Troops 

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a “good reason” to restart the war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so…There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership. Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, which is unbelievable. They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there.” 

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Slams House Vote to Limit Iran War Powers 

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the House of Representatives for a “meaningless vote” designed to force him to end the Iran war and also bashed the four Republican lawmakers for supporting such an “unpatriotic thing.”

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to halt Trump from taking further military action against Iran. Four Republicans also joined Democrats to vote against Trump to support the resolution, which was passed by 215 votes to 208, and now heads to the Senate.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that those who voted against him would rather see the country “fail” than give him another victory.

He said, “Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT.”

The vote marks the first successful congressional challenge to Trump since the US and Israel jointly launched military strikes against Iran three months ago on February 28. However, the measure, will ultimately face a presidential veto.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Trump Hints At Finalising Trade Deal With ‘Good Friend’ PM Modi, Says ‘Making A Lot Of Money With India’ 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’
Tags: iraniran warmiddle eastmojtaba khameneitrumpus-politics

RELATED News

‘We Are Developing Our Ties’: Putin Calls India A ‘Reliable Partner’ As India-Russia Relations Deepen

US Advisory For UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Travel Amid Iran War: ‘Stay Cautious, Monitor News’

Hezbollah Rejection Raises Doubts Over Regional Peace

Lufthansa Boeing 787 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse | WATCH

French-Iranian Icon Marjane Satrapi Dies At 56

LATEST NEWS

OnePlus Turbo 6X And 6X Pro All Set To Launch

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%; Will FD Rates Stay Elevated?

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’

June 5, 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

TAT HS Answer Key 2026 Released at sebexam.org, Check Subject-Wise PDFs and Result Updates

Meta Launches Instagram Plus At $3.99 Monthly

K Annamalai Quits BJP, Party Chief Nitin Nabin Accepts His Resignation

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: RBI Holds Repo Rate At 5.25%, What It Means For Your EMI

Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best

Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’
Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’
Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’
Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’

QUICK LINKS