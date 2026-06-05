Trump Hints ‘Honoured’ to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei While Warning Iran ‘If They Kill US Troops, I’d Restart the War Very Quickly’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that progress could soon be made in the Iran conflict but he also warned if any attack results in American troops dying then the war could begin again. Talking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump added that he would be open to meeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei while admitting he is probably not exactly one of Khamenei’s favourite people.

Trump Warns Iran Over Any Attack on US Troops

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a “good reason” to restart the war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so…There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership. Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, which is unbelievable. They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there.”

Trump Slams House Vote to Limit Iran War Powers

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the House of Representatives for a “meaningless vote” designed to force him to end the Iran war and also bashed the four Republican lawmakers for supporting such an “unpatriotic thing.”

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to halt Trump from taking further military action against Iran. Four Republicans also joined Democrats to vote against Trump to support the resolution, which was passed by 215 votes to 208, and now heads to the Senate.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that those who voted against him would rather see the country “fail” than give him another victory.

He said, “Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT.”

The vote marks the first successful congressional challenge to Trump since the US and Israel jointly launched military strikes against Iran three months ago on February 28. However, the measure, will ultimately face a presidential veto.

Inputs from ANI

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