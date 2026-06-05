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Home > Education News > SSC CHT Paper 2 Result Announced at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Check Qualification Status

SSC CHT Paper 2 Result Announced at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Check Qualification Status

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) Paper 2 examination.

SSC CHT Paper 2 Result
SSC CHT Paper 2 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 09:06 IST

The result of the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) Paper 2 Exam by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was released today. All candidates who have appeared for the descriptive paper can check the result now on the SSC website. The result of the examination on the SSC website contains details of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of recruitment. Those candidates who are shortlisted by the Commission will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

What does the SSC CHT Paper 2 Result 2025 contain

The SSC has announced a list of candidates who have passed the Paper 2 examination and satisfied the minimum qualifying marks. The result is the basis for the eligibility to participate in the next stage of recruitment for the CRPF Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) post. Candidates can view the result in PDF format on the SSC official site and verify their eligibility by searching their name or roll number. The SSC has notified that only those candidates who are mentioned in the shortlist will be eligible to appear for the next stage of recruitment.

How many candidates are qualified for CRPF Hindi Translator PET/PST Stage

The result is out. 1,722 candidates have been shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) as per official notification. These candidates are also eligible to contest for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF. Those who are not qualified for shortlisting are not eligible for next stage of recruitment. PET and PST will play a significant role in the final selection.

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What is the SSC CHT 2025 exam timeline

The first stage of the selection process is where the Paper 1 result was declared on November 4, 2025. After completion of the objective-type examination, 3,642 candidates were shortlisted to sit for Paper 2. Descriptive Paper 2 examination is held on December 14, 2025.

After answer scripts are marked and certain qualifying criteria are met, SSC finally makes a list of candidates who are shortlisted to take part in the next stage. Paper 2 results mark a major milestone in the entire recruitment process for translator posts under different branches of government departments and organisations.

How to apply for SSC CHT Paper 2 result

To see the result we need to do the following steps:

  • Go to the official SSC website.
  • Click on the link for the SSC CHT Paper 2 Result 2025 on the home page.
  • Now proceed to open the result PDF.
  • Enter your roll no/name and click on the search button.
  • Save your result PDF for later use.

Candidates are recommended to keep a result copy for the further process of recruitment.

What happens after SSC CHT Paper 2 result be announced

Shortlisted candidates for the position of the CRPF Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test and the Physical Standard Test. Only those candidates who clear both the tests would be in the running for final selection. The SSC has advised the candidates to frequently check the official website for the schedule of the PET/PST, admit card and other details about the PET/PST. The Commission is expected to provide technical details about the physical tests in the next few days.

Also Read: UPPSC GIC Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check How to Download Hall Ticket

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SSC CHT Paper 2 Result Announced at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Check Qualification Status
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SSC CHT Paper 2 Result Announced at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Check Qualification Status
SSC CHT Paper 2 Result Announced at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Check Qualification Status
SSC CHT Paper 2 Result Announced at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Check Qualification Status
SSC CHT Paper 2 Result Announced at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Check Qualification Status

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