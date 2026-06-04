UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Pattern, Marking Scheme and Vacancy Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will shortly unveil the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 for candidates who will appear for the upcoming UPSC recruitment examination. As soon as it becomes active, one will be able to retrieve the hall ticket link from the official UPPRPB website and download their admit card by logging in with their credentials. 32,679 vacancies are open for recruitment to 7 different units of the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. Candidates who successfully registered for the examination are advised to keep their registration details ready, as the admit card download facility will be activated four days before the examination begins. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026, at designated centres across the state.

When will UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 be released

According to the recruitment board, candidates will be able to access their admit cards four days before the commencement of the examination. As the first exam is scheduled for June 8, the hall tickets are expected to be released shortly on the official website.

The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre. Candidates without a valid hall ticket may not be permitted to appear for the recruitment examination. Applicants should carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including examination date, shift timing, reporting time and examination centre information.

How can candidates download the UP Police admit card

Once released, candidates can visit the official UPPRPB portal and click on the admit card download link. Once they have input the necessary login information, they will have access to download and view the hall ticket.

Candidates should get several copies printed and store them in a secure place to use at the time of examination or recruitment. Any discrepancy in personal details or examination information should be reported to the recruitment board immediately.

What is the UP Police Constable exam pattern 2026

The written examination will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets. The paper will consist of 150 UP Police Constable Admit Cards 2026, which will be out soon, coming from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for applicants taking part in the recruitment examination. At a later date, UP PRPB will activate the hall ticket link on their official website, from where each registered applicant will be able to download their admit card using their login credentials.

A total of 32,679 vacancies will be offered for different posts across the Uttar Pradesh Police Department through this recruitment. The candidates who have registered for the exam are requested to keep their registration details handy, as the download facility of the admit card will be connected four days before the exam. The written test will happen on 8, 9 and 10th June 2026 at prescribed centres throughout the state.

When is UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 released

The recruitment board has said that the admit cards will be released for the candidates four days before the date of the exam. As the first exam, which will happen on June 8, is already fixed, the hall tickets are expected to be released soon on the official website.

The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre. Candidates without a valid hall ticket may not be permitted to appear for the recruitment examination. Applicants must cross-check all details provided on the base card such as date of examination, shift timings, reporting time and hall ticket details.

How to download UP Police admit card

Applicants have to visit the official UPPRPB portal, click on the download admit card and provide login credentials; then the hall ticket can be downloaded after viewing. Applicants are advised to have several copies of the admit card saved for precautionary reasons for the examination and successive stages of recruitment. Persons must inform the Recruitment Board if there is any variation in their personal details or in the examination details.

What is the UP Police Constable exam pattern 2026

The written examination is offline, and candidates will answer the OMR sheet. The paper is of 150 multiple-choice questions worth 300 marks. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the examination. Questions will be asked from general knowledge, general Hindi, numerical and mental ability, mental aptitude, intelligence quotient (IQ) and reasoning ability. The examination will test candidates’ knowledge, analytical ability and suitability for police service.

What must candidates revise before the exam

The general knowledge part includes Indian history, Indian geography, Indian constitution, agriculture, medals and awards, identified personalities, books and authors, important events, findings, sports and current affairs. The general Hindi part is made up of concern with grammar, vocabulary, proverbs and idioms, sentence correction and literary topics. The reasoning part covers coding-decoding, family relations, audamax-direction sense, number series and logical reasoning. The Numerical Ability part covers percentage, loss and profit, time and work, number systems, partnership, HCF & LCM, discount and mensuration. Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to revise while restricting themselves from starting new subjects at this time.

How many UP Police vacancies are there for the recruitment 2026

The UP Police recruitment 2026 is meant for the filling of 32,679 posts in different categories, as follows: Civil Police, for 10,469 posts; PAC/Armed Police, for 15,131 posts; Special Security Force (SSF), for 1,341 posts; and female constables for Women’s Battalion, for 2,282 posts. With so many aspirants ready to vie for the available posts, it is important to always find out about the latest official notification and to get ready as much as possible before the exam starts next week.

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