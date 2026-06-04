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Home > Entertainment News > Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’

Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’

Diljit Dosanjh's new track Aroma has made him reach the centre of a major controversy just as Pride Month kicks off. Diljit's new release, Aroma, which was highly anticipated by fans worldwide, is facing severe backlash across social media platforms after listeners noticed a specific lyric that critics and LGBTQ+ activists call deeply offensive and transphobic.

Diljit Dosanjh, Picture Credits- X (@diljitdosanjh)
Diljit Dosanjh, Picture Credits- X (@diljitdosanjh)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 15:36 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Aroma Song: Diljit Dosanjh’s new track Aroma has made him reach the centre of a major controversy just as Pride Month kicks off. The song,  which was highly anticipated by fans worldwide, is facing severe backlash across social media platforms after listeners noticed a specific lyric that critics and LGBTQ+ activists call deeply offensive and transphobic.

The controversy threatens to dent the singer-actor’s otherwise pristine global track record, especially following his historic crossover achievements in western mainstream spaces over the last few years.

What Sparked the Outrage?

The backlash erupted almost immediately after the track hit streaming platforms. Members of the South Asian LGBTQ+ community and allies quickly pointed out a specific line in the song that allegedly utilizes a highly derogatory slur historically aimed at transgenders.

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While defenders of the singer argue that the word was used without malicious intent or in a completely different context native to specific Punjabi slang, critics maintain that the inclusion of the term is very insensitive. The fact that the track dropped just a month ago and now as the month of June approaches which is internationally celebrated as Pride Month, it has amplified the scrutiny, turning a potential chart topper into a PR nightmare.

What does the Internet say?

Many activists and content creators took to social media platforms to display their disappointment and anger towards Diljit. With comments like 

“Bruh Diljit Dosanjh straight up used a transphobic slur with no filter in his latest song I can’t do this anymore I thought he was a good person.”

“He is working in the entertainment industry, which is built, shaped and sustained by countless queer people. I am so confused, why did nobody question it before its release? Did no one stop to think about the message it sends? And I hope there is an explanation to this.”

“I’ve been vibing to this track for a month without fully looking into the lyrics, and finding out what it actually means leaves such a bitter taste. Using a community’s struggle as a punchline to define ‘real men’ is just exhausting.”

A big chunk of people are clearly not happy with the singer for the lyrics and a lot of his fans might turn away from him after this,



On the other side, a section of fans is fiercely defending Dosanjh, claiming the lyric is being misinterpreted and taken out of context.

A Crucial Moment in Diljit’s Global Era

This controversy hits at a very sensitive time for Diljit Dosanjh’s career. Having successfully transitioned from a regional powerhouse to a global pop phenomenon, selling out stadiums across North America, Europe, and the UK, and collaborating with major Western pop icons, the singer is now operating under a global microscope.

Western music media and international festival programmers heavily prioritize inclusive values, meaning a prolonged controversy involving an identity-based slur could carry real commercial implications for his upcoming international touring schedules.

As of right now, neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his management team has issued an official statement regarding the lyric change or the brewing online protest. The track remains active on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, though the comment sections have fast transformed into a battleground over accountability in mainstream music.

ALSO READ: Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop

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Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’

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Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’

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Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’

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Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’
Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’
Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’
Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’

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