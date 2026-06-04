Bengaluru Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman Ragpicker Stalked, Dragged Across Road and Sexually Harassed in Whitefield, Accused Arrested

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly stalked, dragged across a road and sexually harassed in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area during the early hours of June 2. As per the police, the accused, a 37-year-old rag picker from West Bengal, trailed the woman while she was coming back toward her residence. The whole thing took a weird, dramatic turn when the woman started yelling for help. That is when nearby residents got alerted, rushed there, and managed to make the accused flee.

23-Year-Old Woman Ragpicker Stalked, Dragged Across Road and Sexually Harassed in Whitefield

Bengaluru City police say they have arrested a man, after a woman was sexually harassed in the early hours of June 2. The accused is identified as Saifal Mondal (37), who is from West Bengal and works as a ragpicker in the area.

The accused has been arrested and later remanded into judicial custody.

In her complaint, 23 year old woman stated that she was sexually harassed by a person who kept tracking her around the Whitefield area of Bengaluru. As per what she explained, the incident happened during the early morning hours when she was returning to her place.

She alleged that a man who followed her caught and dragged her across the road to the other side. There he tried to sexually assault her. She said she was shocked and started screaming to raise an alarm.

That noise apparently brought in some neighbours who then rushed to her rescue and gathered near the spot.

The accused soon fled from the scene leaving the woman behind only after he realised that nearby residents were coming in that direction. The woman with the support of the residents, then informed the police.

Later he got arrested and further investigation is going on.

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