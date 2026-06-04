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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Quirky, Entertaining Netflix Dramedy Directed By Suresh Triveni

‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Quirky, Entertaining Netflix Dramedy Directed By Suresh Triveni

Maa Behen is a dark comedy directed by Suresh Triveni featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. The film explores a dysfunctional mother-daughter bond amid chaos triggered by a supposed murder. While performances shine, uneven storytelling and crowded subplots dilute its sharp feminist satire.

‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Quirky, Entertaining Netflix Dramedy Directed By Suresh Triveni (Via X)
‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Quirky, Entertaining Netflix Dramedy Directed By Suresh Triveni (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 15:49 IST

Maa Behen: Suresh Triveni’s Maa Behen brings together Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga in a dark comedy that mixes satire with emotional family drama. The film also features Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bharadwaj in important roles. At the centre of the film is Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), a fiercely independent woman who has lived life on her own terms since losing her husband at a young age. Her relationship with her daughters, Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna Durga), is strained and shaped by years of emotional distance and misunderstanding.

A night That Changes Everything

The plot takes a sharp turn when Rekha calls her daughters claiming that her neighbour Gupta ji (Ravi Kishan) has been “killed” in her house. What follows is a messy chain of panic, confusion, and cover-ups, especially as wedding celebrations unfold at the neighbour’s home. The situation quickly spirals into chaos.

Patriarchy, Judgment & Labels

The film repeatedly highlights how women are judged in everyday life. Rekha is labelled and criticised constantly, reflecting deep-rooted societal bias. Lines like “Dayaan ki umar nahi badhti” underline how age and morality are unfairly linked to women.

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Madhuri Dixit anchors the film with confidence, balancing charm and defiance in equal measure. Triptii Dimri stands out as a woman caught in a restrictive household, while Dharna Durga adds freshness in her debut. Ravi Kishan brings a mix of humour and tension to his role.

Where The Film Struggles

Despite its strong idea, Maa Behen often feels uneven. The screenplay is overloaded with subplots, and the tone shifts between satire and drama without smooth transitions. The storytelling lacks tightness, which affects its overall impact. Even with its flaws, the film stands out for its bold commentary on patriarchy and women’s autonomy. 

It is messy, chaotic, and imperfect, but it still manages to deliver a sharp, defiant voice that refuses to conform.

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‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Quirky, Entertaining Netflix Dramedy Directed By Suresh Triveni

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‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Quirky, Entertaining Netflix Dramedy Directed By Suresh Triveni
‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Quirky, Entertaining Netflix Dramedy Directed By Suresh Triveni
‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Quirky, Entertaining Netflix Dramedy Directed By Suresh Triveni
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