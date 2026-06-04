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Home > India News > First Firhad Hakim Then Krishna Chakraborty: Why Are Bengal Mayors Resigning?

First Firhad Hakim Then Krishna Chakraborty: Why Are Bengal Mayors Resigning?

A day after Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim resigned, Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty also stepped down, citing personal reasons.

23-Year-Old Woman Ragpicker Stalked, Dragged Across Road and Sexually Harassed in Whitefield. Photo: AI
23-Year-Old Woman Ragpicker Stalked, Dragged Across Road and Sexually Harassed in Whitefield. Photo: AI

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 15:31 IST

The resignation of Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty came on Thursday, right after Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s quit. This back-to-back exit raises eyebrows in West Bengal politics. Although the mayors cite separate reasons for leaving, their moves hit hard as the party grapples with post-election woes and internal strife after losing power statewide. Chakraborty, a long-time Trinamool Congress figure and trusted Mamata Banerjee ally, handed her resignation to the municipal commissioner. According to officials, the resignation letters were officially received and copied to the municipal affairs minister and the department’s additional chief secretary.

Personal decision or part of a bigger political trend?

Speaking to reporters after stepping down, Chakraborty insisted that the move was entirely her own choice. “This is entirely my personal decision. I have been in this chair for 16 years. I have no grudge against anyone. I have followed the rules to resign. I want to give some time to myself. I want to work as a councillor,” she said, as per reports. 

Her departure came barely 24 hours after Firhad Hakim resigned as Mayor of Kolkata. Hakim is one of the most prominent faces of the Trinamool Congress and has long been considered a trusted aide of Mamata Banerjee. His resignation immediately drew attention because of his seniority within the party and government.

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Firhad Hakim’s exit adds to growing questions

According to TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, Hakim had earlier sought permission from Mamata Banerjee to resign from the mayor’s post. At that time, he was reportedly asked to continue. However, he renewed the request on Wednesday.

“At that time, he was asked not to resign. However, he again requested Mamata Banerjee today to allow him to step down, following which she agreed,” Ghosh told reporters, as per reports. 

Hakim had reportedly cited difficulties in functioning after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. His resignation was later accepted by the Trinamool Congress chief. There has been no immediate announcement regarding who will replace him as Kolkata Mayor.

TMC faces turbulence as key leaders step aside

The twin resignations come amid increasing uncertainty within the Trinamool Congress. The developments also follow a series of resignations by party councillors in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in recent weeks, adding to concerns about organisational stability.

Firhad Hakim’s departure is seen as a major blow to the party. As a strong minority leader, he has been Kolkata’s mayor since 2018 and managed key ministerial roles too. Now, with both Hakim and Krishna Chakraborty quitting in quick succession, everyone wonders if this is just two separate decisions or a hint of bigger changes in the Trinamool Congress.

Also Read: Another Blow To TMC: Key Mamata Aide Firhad Hakim Steps Down As Kolkata Mayor Amid Internal Turmoil    

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First Firhad Hakim Then Krishna Chakraborty: Why Are Bengal Mayors Resigning?
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