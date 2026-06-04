UPPSC GIC Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check How to Download Hall Ticket

The UPSC has published the GIC Lecturer Admit Card 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the preliminary exam of the Government Inter College (GIC) Lecturer exam. The admit card can be downloaded from the official e-Pariksha portal by the candidates registered in the online mode for the examinations being held on June 14 and June 17, 2026. The hall ticket is an essential admission proof for the examination hall comprising the date of the exam, reporting time, venue, and personal details. The aspirants must print and get their hall tickets confirmed before the examination. To download the admit card online, candidates have to enter specific details such as gender, date of birth, application number and One-Time Registration (OTR) number in the admission portal.

How can aspirants download the UPPSC GIC Lecturer admit card?

To download the admit card, aspirants have to go to the official UPPSC website or its dedicated e-Pariksha portal. On clicking the link for the active admit card, aspirants need to enter their login details and captcha for the download process.

After successful submission of details, aspirants will have access to download the admit card. Aspirants should save the PDF and take multiple copies for future usage. Applicants should check all the details mentioned in the hall ticket, including its name, photograph, exam centre and reporting time.

What is written in the admit card

The UPPSC GIC lecturer admit card is an important identity proof during the examination. It contains all the important details concerning the candidate, like personal details, roll number, examination date, centre address and exam-day instructions.

Any error/difference in the admit card should be pointed out to the commission immediately before the examination date. In case of any errors/differences in the details, the applicant will not be able to get verified at the exam centre. Keeping multiple copies of the admit card safe is expected to avoid such hindrances in case of loss of admit card or any damage to it.

What documents do we need at the examination centre

In addition to the admit card, applicants should also carry a valid original photo ID proof for verification. Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID card, driving licence and passport are the generally accepted evidences. The applicant should also carry two recent passport-size photographs that match the uploaded photograph. Blue or black ballpoint pens will be the only types of pens allowed in the examination hall. Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators and any other electronic gadgets are prohibited.

When will the UPSC GIC Lecturer Exam 2026 be held

The preliminary examination for GIC Lecturer will be conducted on 14th and 17th June 2026 at chosen centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must be present at the examination venue well before the reporting time to go through the security check and verification procedures. Candidates arriving later may not be allowed into the Examination Hall. The Commission has requested the candidates to comply with all the instructions printed on the admit card and also cooperate with the examination officers during the same.

How do I report admit card discrepancies

In case of discrepancy in your personal details, photographs or any other error in the admit card, you should immediately reach out to the UPPSC Helpdesk. The Commission has provided specific helpline numbers and emails to assist all the candidates in addressing such correction requests even before the examination starts. Candidates must report any such discrepancies in the admit card promptly to avoid any discrepancies at the examination. Now that the admit cards are out, candidates should focus on the last round of revision and ensure all the arrangements are in place before the dates of the examination.

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