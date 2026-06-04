NEET 2026 Re-Exam Paper Leak Claims Surface on Telegram; NTA Refers Allegations to CyberCrime for Verification

In fresh concerns over NEET paper security, allegations have surfaced on social media claiming that the NEET 2026 re-examination papers are being sold through Telegram channels. NTA has said the allegations are being verified at the CyberCrime sub-section level, and appropriate action will be taken. There is as yet no evidence that any paper has been leaked. But even though there is no confirmation of any examination material being leaked, the development has caught a lot of notice on account of the intense scrutiny of NEET after the original examination was cancelled earlier this year. The NTA has said it has referred the information on to CyberCrime authorities for verification and analysis before any statement can be made.

What led to the NEET Telegram paper leak allegations

The development came when an X user sourced links to three Telegram channels, claiming that all of them were run by the same person. He claimed the channels were selling the NEET 2026 re-examination question papers. He appealed to the authorities to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. A screenshot and channel links were also shared with him in the complaint.

The serious allegations have floated online primarily because they came into being during tender years of the NEET re-examination. The agency has not verified the allegations independently; there is no evidence on the table that genuine exam papers were part of the allegation.

What did the NTA say in response to its being accused

In a response to the complaint, the NTA said it had reported the issue to CyberCrime authorities for examining the allegations and taking relevant action but did not confirm that any paper leak or exam paper was compromised.

Rather, the agency said the allegations would be investigated through channels before the authorities could make any comment. The response reflects the need to verify first before commenting fully. The agencies would investigate the Telegram channels looking for proof that any exam violation has happened.

Why is NEET 2026 already under scrutiny

The allegations emerged in the context of the natural awareness of NEET UG 2026, which has come to be closely monitored because of examination security. The May 3 NEET exam was cancelled after allegations surfaced of a large-scale question paper leak involving around 2.28 million candidates that had taken the exam at thousands of centres across the country.

It has raised questions among students, parents and teachers about the security measures in place for India’s most sought-after entrance exam. Accordingly, any rumours of security breaches are bound to be taken seriously.

What should CyberCrime authorities do

Cybercrime authorities were told to examine the Telegram channels to find out whether any illicit activity has occurred after the complaint was forwarded for verification. They may need to examine digital communications and whether the channel operators had been distributing or selling the examination-related material. The details are yet to emerge about the status of the verification, with the inquiry still being in its nascent stage.

Why are such claims significant for NEET aspirants

For millions of aspirants, especially medical, assuming fairness in the examination process is a major issue. Claims of phishing of question papers or other papers for examination have always been worrying for students preparing for an exam as important as NEET. None of the recent claims have been verified, but they emphasise the need to address cheating in examinations and take immediate action against any illicit activity. Students should not get attracted to such unverified claims or rumours travelling on social media and should only consider information released by NTA.

Also Read: NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details