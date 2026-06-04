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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava

Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava

Kannada actress and former reality TV star Shubha Poonja is making headlines after reports claimed that she and her husband Sumanth Billava have approached a family court seeking divorce after four years of marriage. The couple married in an intimate ceremony near Mangaluru in 2022. The reported separation has surprised fans, as the pair frequently shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 14:11 IST

Kannada actress Shubha Poonja is suddenly becoming the talk of the entertainment space, after reports came out that she along with her husband Sumanth Billava, have reportedly approached a family court looking for a divorce. Honestly this kind of news really caught fans off guard, because the two have often posted what looked like happy moments from their married life on social media and seemed to be quite at ease, in that strong bond kind of way.

Shubha Poonja, is a pretty well known name in the Kannada film world. She was born in Mangaluru, Karnataka, and she started her journey as a model before she made her way into films. In time, she built a dedicated audience through her portrayals in multiple successful Kannada movies and also through television appearances. Her big turning point came with the critically acclaimed film Moggina Manasu, which gave her broad recognition and helped confirm her place as one of Sandalwood’s promising actresses.

After her early success, Shubha came into view in a bunch of popular movies, like Googal , Jai Maruthi 800, and a few other projects as well. Other than acting, she also became really well known because of Bigg Boss Kannada . There, the audience could see more of her vibe, her daily life and the person behind the reel, not just what happens on screen.

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In 2022, Shubha Poonja tied the knot with Sumanth Billava in a kind of private ceremony. It was attended by close family and friends, nothing overly grand. Fans and media still ended up paying attention though, because their wedding got noticed. After that, the couple kept posting photos, short clips and sweet moments together, so followers could catch a small window into how they live day to day. So with that kind of public presence, any news about their separation has felt like a shock to lots of supporters, and honestly to quite a few people too.

According to media reports, the couple is said to have decided to go their separate ways after four years of marriage . While the news has, generated a lot of buzz all over online circles, neither Shubha Poonja nor Sumanth Billava has spoken out, to spell out the real cause behind the reported divorce proceedings. So, naturally speculation keeps moving around on social media platforms, with fans basically waiting for some kind of official statement from either side.

This development has also brought up, again the usual hurdles celebrities deal with when it comes to juggling public attention and private matters at the same time. A lot of fans have shown support for the actress, and they are urging others to give the couple space and respect their privacy, especially during this awkward and difficult phase.

Even with the personal setback, Shubha Poonja still remains one of the more recognizable faces in the Kannada entertainment scene. Her work in cinema and television has earned her a strong, loyal fan base, and many are expecting that she will keep leaning into her professional commitments in the coming months. 

As the story keeps unfolding, the actress continues to stay in the spotlight, which makes her one of the most searched celebrities online. Whether it is about her acting career, TV appearances, or her personal life, Shubha Poonja stays a prominent presence in the Kannada entertainment world.

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Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava
Tags: Bigg Boss KannadaCelebrity Divorce 2026Kannada actressSandalwood newsShubha PoonjaShubha Poonja DivorceSumanth Billava

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Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava
Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava
Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava
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