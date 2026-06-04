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Home > India News > Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate

Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate

A video of newly commissioned Army pilot Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposing to his girlfriend after a passing-out parade near Nashik has gone viral on social media. While many praised the romantic gesture, the proposal has also sparked debate over whether it violated military protocol. Reports suggest the Army has taken note of the incident and may seek an explanation from the officer.

Army Pilot's Viral Proposal After Nashik's Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate. Photo: Instagram
Army Pilot's Viral Proposal After Nashik's Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 12:52 IST

A newly commissioned Army pilot’s proposal video seems to have won hearts online after it went viral following a passing out parade in Maharashtra on Tuesday. While lots of people did praise the romantic gesture, the viral video and photos from the same event have also sparked a debate on social media with some users questioning if the proposal actually violated military protocol or not. The surprise proposal happened after the passing out parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School near Nashik, Maharashtra.

Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot Proposed to Girlfriend After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade 

The viral video shows a newly commissioned Army pilot, Captain Bharat Bhardwaj, wearing his ceremonial uniform right after the passing out parade. He stepped onto the tarmac, then he got down on one knee in front of his partner and proposed to her with a ring in hand. An Army helicopter was visible in the background. 

His partner said yes and warmly hugged him, making the whole moment even more special. That romantic gesture spread fast on the internet and people online couldn’t get enough of it and the videos soon went viral on social media. 

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Army Reportedly Seeks Explanation Over Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal Video 

As the video keeps getting more attention online, reports say the Indian Army has taken note of the incident and might ask the newly commissioned pilot to explain his actions. 

As per the reports, the proposal itself and the manner in which it was shared on social media may have gone against some Army protocols. Media sources said Captain Bharat Bhardwaj allegedly breached military decorum by proposing to his fiancée while wearing his uniform and standing near military equipment after the passing out parade. 

The Army has reportedly has raised concern over the entire proposal, saying the proposal was not aligned with the established traditions and protocols regarding the time, place, and manner in which it took place. 

Captain Bharat Bhardwaj talking to media said, “We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don’t think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea.” 



Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “I am of the opinion nothing wrong done by this young officer. This news is much better than news that relates to what colour sari or blouse worn by actresses & the family of multimillionaires. This young army officer has  only displayed his chivilary.” 

Second user said, “Is this even allowed can you film proposals in defence training school and share them publically ? i thought defence forces had a very strict code of conduct but seems sm pr reel driven govt has managed to ruin that too!!” 

Third user wrote, “Why to take amplify the scene using a Military Helicopter as background ? Is the Helicopter his private property ? The Helicopter and entire expenses for his training is borne by Tax payer citizen’s money.” 

Also Read: Why is Cockroach Janata Party Being Trolled After First-Ever Press Conference? Here’s What Happened 

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Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate
Tags: Army HelicopterArmy PilotCaptain Bharat Bhardwajhome-hero-pos-8indian armymaharashtra newsnashik newsPassing Out ParadeViral Proposalviral video

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Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate

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Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate
Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate
Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate
Who Is Captain Bharat Bhardwaj? Army Pilot’s Viral Proposal After Nashik’s Passing-Out Parade Sparks Online Debate

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