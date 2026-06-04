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Home > World News > Fairfield High School Graduation Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire, Police Hunt For Suspect

Fairfield High School Graduation Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire, Police Hunt For Suspect

A shooting during Sem Yeto High School’s graduation ceremony at Fairfield High School in California left one person dead and three others injured, including an 11-year-old child.

Fairfield High School graduation shooting (IMAGE: X)
Fairfield High School graduation shooting (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 12:42 IST

FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA: A shooting broke out Wednesday night in the parking lot during Sem Yeto High School’s graduation ceremony, held at Fairfield High School in Northern California. One person died at the scene. Three others, an 11-year-old child and two adults, aged 20 and 25, were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions haven’t been shared yet. The person who died was 18, as per reports. Fairfield Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Officers are still searching for the shooter. So far, no one’s been identified or arrested. Mayor Alma Hernandez of Suisun City confirmed on Facebook that the search is ongoing.

Fairfield High School Graduation Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured 

Eyewitnesses reveal key details 

KCRA 3 spoke with Amanda and Luis Prieto, who reside next to the school, about what time they first heard gunshots. Amanda Prieto reported that she was talking on the phone in her backyard when she heard shots there.

Amanda Prieto realised the speed at which the shots came quickly. When I looked over the fence, people were just running and screaming through the parking lot; it was terrible.

Luis Prieto said police had a rapid response as several patrol vehicles went on the scene. He also said there were ambulances which “responded to the area. Amanda Prieto was outraged as soon as she saw it; this is the third shooting she’s seen in this school in the past three years. I was just right off the bat terrified for these kids; they can’t even graduate.

Previous incidents of High school shootings in the US 

High school shootings keep shaking communities across the United States, leaving behind grief, fear, and scars that don’t fade. Every time it happens, students, teachers, and families are forced to pick up the pieces.

People point to a mix of reasons: easy access to guns, mental health problems, bullying, and kids feeling alone. A few shootings stand out in everyone’s memory: Columbine in 1999, the heartbreaking 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where 17 lives were lost, and the Oxford High School shooting in 2021. Each time, the country argues about gun control, how to make schools safer, and whether we’re doing enough when it comes to supporting mental health. 

ALSO READ: Will Tarsem Singh Be Deported? Indian National Faces Homicide Charges After Death of Pregnant Teen In Ohio Crash

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Fairfield High School Graduation Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire, Police Hunt For Suspect
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Fairfield High School Graduation Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire, Police Hunt For Suspect

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Fairfield High School Graduation Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire, Police Hunt For Suspect
Fairfield High School Graduation Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire, Police Hunt For Suspect
Fairfield High School Graduation Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire, Police Hunt For Suspect
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