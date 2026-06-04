Blast Box Office Collections Day 7: Arjun Sarja’s Blast Drops 20.3%, Nears Rs 35 Crore Worldwide

Blast Box Office Collections: Arjun Sarja’s action-thriller Blast has comfortably cemented its status as an official box office hit, wrapping up its first week on a highly profitable note. Despite experiencing a standard weekday dip, the mid budget martial arts drama is showing excellent staying power.

Here is the comprehensive day-7 box office breakdown for Blast:

The Day 7 Dip & Domestic Numbers

On its first Wednesday, Blast registered a 20.3% drop from the previous day, bringing in ₹2.75 crore net across India. While the weekday numbers are naturally lower than the film’s massive opening weekend, a 20% drop during the mid-week is considered a highly stable hold for an action entertainer facing stiff competition from concurrent releases like Suriya’s Karuppu and Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3.

India Net (Day 7): ₹2.75 crore

Total India Net (7 Days): ₹23.75 crore

Total India Gross (7 Days): ₹27.29 crore

Regional & International Breakdown

The Tamil version remains the primary engine driving the film’s domestic run, heavily backed by strong theatrical footprints in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Tamil version collected a net of Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7, with an overall Tamil occupancy of 25.03%, peaking at 32.31% for night shows. On the other hand, Telugu version also delivered as per the expectations collecting Rs 25 lakhs on the same day.

If we consider the state wise collections, then Tamil Nadu stands at a state gross of Rs 1.55 crore whereas Kerala stands at Rs 1.15 crores state gross.

With a steady influx from international markets adding ₹50 lakhs gross on Wednesday, the film’s total overseas gross has climbed to ₹7.30 crore.

This brings the cumulative Worldwide Gross to ₹34.59 crore in just 7 days.

Box Office Trajectory

The film’s trajectory is a textbook case of positive word-of-mouth. The Film saw a modest opening day, but it eventually expanded its influence over the weekend and drew good foot fall before settling down on the weekdays.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (Thu) ₹1.25 cr Day 2 (Fri) ₹2.15 cr Day 3 (Sat) ₹4.55 cr Day 4 (Sun) ₹6.00 cr Day 5 (Mon) ₹3.60 cr Day 6 (Tue) ₹3.45 cr Day 7 (Wed) ₹2.75 cr Total Net ₹23.75 cr

The Budget vs. Profit

The Financial Verdict: Produced on a modest budget of ₹18 crore, Blast achieved global break-even within its first 4 days. Grossing nearly double its production cost in a single week, the Subash K. Raj directorial has emerged as one of the most profitable small-to-mid-budget Kollywood ventures of the year.

With no major massive-budget action properties hitting the market this coming weekend, trade analysts expect Blast to enjoy a significant second-weekend boost, comfortably pushing past the ₹40 crore global mark.

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