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Home > Education News > NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details

NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026.

NCET 2026 Final Answer Key
NCET 2026 Final Answer Key

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 13:03 IST

The NTA has released the final answer key for NCET 2026, which take academics one step closer to the release of NCET 2026 results. Those who appeared for NCET 2026 can directly open the NCET portal to download and assess their answers based on the answers accepted by the NTA in the final key. The release takes place post the objection mentioned against provisional key that were looked into by subject experts. The NTA will be out with NCET 2026 results in the next few days as the final answer key for the exam has been released now. The NCET exam is the means to gain admission into the four-year ITEP in the Indian institutions that are part of a consortium.

What is NCET 2026 final answer key

The final answer key is a set of answers released by the NTA after the complaints were assessed from candidates against the provisional key. The key is final and cannot be disputed and will be used to generate the scorecards of candidates. The document specifies conclusions of the experts panel after considering all legitimate objections to the final exams’ answers during the challenge window. Candidates can rely on the final answer key for approximating their scores. The release of final answer key of the final is one of the last steps taken before results release.

How can candidates download NCET final key

Candidates can log in to the official NCET website with their application credentials and download the official final answer key PDF from there. Candidates are advised to compare their answer sheets with the official key closely and derive approximations about their probable marks score in the subject. Candidates may also keep the answer key handy during counselling and admission processes. Candidates need to access the document only through its official portal to prevent the spread of misinformation or misleading versions of the answer key posted online.

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When are NCET 2026 results out

After the release of the final answer key, people are now waiting for the announcement of NCET 2026 results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet confirmed the date of results but, they are likely to be released soon. The NCET 2026 is almost over, with the evaluation process nearing completion.

The candidates’ scorecards will be used to decide the eligibility and the merit positions for admission to the institutions for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme. Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from the official website after they are released, using their application number and login details.

How many candidates appeared for NCET 2026

The NCET 2026 exam saw huge participation from aspiring teachers across the country. Official reports say that a total of 73,608 candidates appeared for the NCET 2026, which took place in computer-based test mode.

The exam took place at the centres across the country on April 17 and 18, 2026. Candidates could raise their objections against the provisional answer key. Following the first round of objections, the final answer key was released to the candidates. The number of candidates is large, thanks to the immense interest in teacher education programmes in India.

Why is NCET important for ITEP admissions

The National Common Entrance Test determines admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme. Candidates can vie for 16,950 seats at 223 participating institutions through NCET. The 223 participating institutions include IITs, NITs and Regional Institutes of Education. Candidates’ performance in the entrance exam determines their chances of admission into the programme. 

Also Read: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

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NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details
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NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details

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NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details
NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details
NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details
NCET 2026 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely Soon; Check Download Steps and Admission Details

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