PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Registration 2026 Begins at pseb.ac.in, Check Eligibility, Application Process and Key Details

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has initialised the student registration procedure for Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary Examinations 2026. The initiative aims to offer another chance to the candidates who were not successful in achieving the minimum marks in one or more subject. The Punjab School Education Board has opened the supplementary exams registration portal on the official PSEB website. Many categories of students could register including the compartment candidates, re-appear candidates and applicants for an additional subject, and Punjab Open School enrollees. The Punjab School Education Board holds the supplementary exams every year, where candidates could take the opportunity to improve their academic records and continue their study without making any loss of an academic year.

Who is eligible to appear for PSEB supplementary exam 2026

The Punjab School Education Board notification has stated that candidates belonging to the category of students can register for the supplementary exams. The students enrolled in the supplementary exams are those admitted in the compartment category, candidates who have not produced passing marks in one or more subjects and candidates who appear in the re-appear exams.

Students taking an additional subject examination must be able to submit their applications during the registration period.Candidates enrolled through Punjab Open School can also apply under the guidelines stipulated by the board. Students need to verify the fact that they meet all eligibility criteria before enrolling online, said the board.

How do students register for the PSEB supplementary exam

Students need to submit their applications via the online portal of the official PSEB website. The faculty registration process includes educational data and payment of the examination fee.

Applicants should land on the official portal and click on the supplementary exam registration link. After selecting the relevant category, candidates need to provide the details such as roll number, registration number and other relevant personal information.

Students need to check all the details before submitting the form. Upload any supporting documents based on the instructions available on the portal as needed. The registration will be complete only after the successful payment of the examination fee through online payment options.

Why are Punjab supplementary steps important for students

Students who want to avoid academic failure, secondary and higher secondary examinations and gradually fail in subjects and need supplementary steps to improve their performance should clear supplementary steps and secure marks to pass their subjects. They can continue with admission into higher classes or higher education programmes. In addition to this, there is no need for students to wait for another full year to attempt board examinations again.

Through supplementary steps, dissatisfied students have an opportunity to increase their marks and pass as subjects in which they were not successful in general exams. Educational experts regard supplementary examinations to have a supportive role in encouraging students to study for next examinations and progress in future despite such temporary failures.

What should students do next

Students looking to sit for the exams are advised to complete their registrations during the time allotted by the board. Candidates are strongly advised to keep themselves updated with all timely information about the date of the examination, admit cards, and other instructions on the official website. Candidates are advised to start preparing early but mainly for the subjects which require improvement. The Punjab School Education Board will release further updates about the supplementary examination schedule in the coming weeks. Students are advised to keep checking the official portal regularly not to miss any update.

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