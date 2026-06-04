Who Is Dawa Sherpa? Missing Everest Guide Found Alive After Six Days Against All Odds

Kathmandu, June 4, 2026: In what many are calling some kind of miracle up on Mount Everest, veteran Sherpa guide Dawa Sherpa was found alive after nearly a week of going missing up on the world’s highest mountain. The whole survival story, it has stunned the global mountaineering scene, and it also underlined the dangers on Everest and that quiet, steady resilience people talk about with the Sherpa community.

Who Is Dawa Sherpa?

Dawa Sherpa, sometimes called “Hillary Dawa,” is a very experienced Nepali mountain guide, hailing from Okhaldhunga district in Nepal. The 57-year-old Sherpa has spent years aiding climbers to make their way along the risky inclines of Mount Everest, and he is well regarded inside the Himalayan climbing circle for his know-how, plus his stamina too.

Working as a professional high altitude guide, Dawa had a big part in supporting foreign climbers who were trying to reach the top of Everest, which is among the most perilous mountains on the planet.

How Did He Go Missing?

According to reports, Dawa Sherpa made a summit attempt on May 28, traveling with a Polish client, during Nepal’s spring climbing stretch. He was last seen around the Yellow Band section, up above Camp III on Everest. The person he was guiding ended up managing to descend safely, but Dawa kind of vanished during the expedition.

For a few days, no one could pin down where he was, and that uncertainty kept getting louder among other climbers and the rescue crews. At first, helicopter sweeps didn’t turn up anything, so the worry grew that he perhaps didn’t make it through the extreme conditions up there.

Found Alive After Six Days

In a pretty shocking turn, Dawa Sherpa was found alive after nearly a week stuck in Everest’s so-called “death zone,” where oxygen gets thin, real thin , and the cold can drop way past freezing, like much colder than you’d imagine.

Rescuers reportedly spotted him near Crampon Point while he was still making his way down. Even though he was clearly battered by exhaustion, frostbite, dehydration, and that nasty prolonged exposure from the extreme altitude, he somehow held on, surviving against odds that were basically stacked against him.

A Survival Story Against All Odds

Staying alive for days up at such extreme altitude with no proper food , no real water, and no supplemental oxygen is basically considered almost impossible. Mountaineering experts have said Dawa’s survival, well it’s been described as one of the most remarkable Everest rescue stories in recent years, kind of hard to believe.

This whole incident has also turned into talk and debate about how rescue operations on Everest should work, and what about the treatment of Sherpa guides, since they often take on the highest risks while helping international climbers in the field.

Why Sherpas Are the Backbone of Everest

Sherpas are famous for having exceptional mountaineering skills, and honestly they’ve been involved in almost every successful trip up Everest. They tend to fix ropes, haul the gear around, set up camps, and shepherd climbers through those some times scary and narrow parts of the mountain.

With out the help of Sherpa guides like Dawa, many Everest expeditions would not be able happen at all.

Global Praise for Dawa Sherpa

After the news of his rescue, climbers and outdoor folks all over the world praised Dawa’s grit and, survival instincts. Social media has been swamped with posts, celebrating what a lot of people describe as a real Everest miracle, like truly.

Now that Dawa gets medical care and starts his recovery, his whole story turns into a strong reminder, of how harsh Mount Everest really is. Also it highlights this incredible power in the people who live in the Himalayas day to day.