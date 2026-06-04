Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude: Sambhavna Seth And Husband Avinash Welcome Twins After 10 Years Of Marriage

Popular actress and content creator Sambhavna Seth, along with her husband Avinash Dwivedi, are celebrating something really huge in their lives right now, after welcoming twins— a baby girl and a baby boy—just after 10 years of marriage. The couple shared this sweet update on their social media pages, and with it they posted an emotional note too, kind of thanking everyone who stayed with them through the entire journey.

The arrival of the twins, it seems like, is the end of a long , difficult stretch towards parenthood. Earlier this year, Sambhavna had mentioned that they went for surrogacy after facing multiple setbacks, like several IVF attempts that didn’t go well, and also a miscarriage. They spoke about all of it openly back then, and how emotionally heavy it felt for them, for years.

Then in April 2026, Sambhavna and Avinash shared that they were expecting through surrogacy, calling it their “most beautiful story” , and they also mentioned hope, for whatever comes next. That post, you know, received loads of reactions quickly , with fans and celebrities sending messages of support, right away.

And now, since the twins are here, the duo says their hearts are “filled with gratitude.” People online are posting nonstop congratulations, like they’re cheering for what feels like the beginning of a fresh, brand new chapter for their family.