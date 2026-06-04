From Kanpur to Global, RSPL Group Celebrates 50 Years, Contributing to India’s Growth Story

Unveils a short film marking the journey of visionary growth in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 4: India’s leading FMCG conglomerate, RSPL Group, marks 50 years since its inception, tracing an inspiring journey from Kanpur to a growing presence in India and across the globe. Over the decades, the company has championed a “Made in India, for India” approach by strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities with more than 24 plants across the country.

To commemorate this milestone, RSPL Group unveiled a short film that brings alive its journey, values, and the evolving vision—narrated by renowned actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, capturing the spirit of a brand that has grown alongside India.

The Group marks five decades since the foundation was laid for its flagship brand Ghadi Detergent, which commenced in the heart of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh by Shri. Muralidhar Gyanchandani and Shri. Bimal Kumar Gyanchandani. Trusted by millions of families across the country, Ghadi Detergent today enjoys 32% household penetration* — a testament to its enduring promise of quality and value. What began as a singular vision has evolved into a global enterprise, with RSPL’s products reaching across countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Ethiopia, amongst others.

RSPL Group has empowered communities on a large scale by supporting initiatives in Education, Healthcare, Animal Welfare, Environment, Water and Sanitation, Disaster Relief, Sports Promotion, and Community Welfare. The Group has also bolstered workforce empowerment by strengthening female participation across operations to promote equal employment opportunities.

The conglomerate, which began its journey with Soaps & Detergents, steadily evolved into a diversified business group with a strong presence across Hygiene Care, Personal Care, Dairy and Ice Cream, Chemical Manufacturing (Soda Ash), Fashion and Lifestyle, while also expanding into Food & Beverages. Its portfolio further extends into Real Estate & Infrastructure and Renewable Energy, reflecting a well-rounded growth across essential and future-focused sectors in India.

RSPL Group’s growth is closely linked with the progress across the country and globally, where its expanding presence across states has strengthened manufacturing scale, enhanced production capabilities, and contributed to regional infrastructure and economic development—underscoring its commitment to a self-reliant India. With multiple manufacturing plants across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, amongst others, the Group continues to contribute to state economies while building a strong distribution network that serves millions of households nationwide.

As of today, the company stands among the country’s leading employers, with a workforce of over 24,000+ individuals drawn from across India—reflecting its enduring commitment to inclusive growth and large-scale livelihood creation. Built on a strong foundation of trust and entrepreneurship, RSPL Group is now seeing the next generation of leadership actively contribute to the business, blending legacy with new-age thinking to shape the company’s future growth journey.

Manoj Gyanchandani, Director, RSPL Group, said, “Marking 50 incredible years, RSPL Group’s journey from a single offering to a diversified FMCG and consumer business underscores our ability to evolve with changing consumer aspirations. As we strengthen our presence across lifestyle and food categories, our focus remains on delivering differentiated value through innovation and quality. This milestone reinforces our commitment to building agile, future-ready businesses across India and global markets.”

Rahul Gyanchandani, Joint Managing Director, RSPL Group, said, “As we celebrate five decades, RSPL’s journey—from Ghadi Detergent in Kanpur to becoming a trusted name across households and industries—reflects the enduring strength of our philosophy, ‘Made in India, for India.’ As we look ahead, we are deepening our focus on innovation-led growth in our Soaps and Detergents division through strengthened R&D capabilities, consumer-centric product development, advanced formulations, and sustainable manufacturing practices. By continuously investing in quality enhancement, operational excellence, and next-generation solutions, we remain committed to delivering products that evolve with the needs of Indian consumers while driving long-term, responsible growth.”

Rohit Gyanchandani, Director, RSPL Group, said, “Our 50-year milestone is rooted in a strong culture of R&D and consumer-centric innovation, particularly within the fast-evolving hygiene and personal care space. Looking ahead, our growth strategy is anchored in inclusivity—enhancing access, empowering communities, and driving greater participation of women. We will continue to scale impactful solutions while expanding our global footprint with products that are proudly ‘Made in India, for India.”

As RSPL Group embarks on its next chapter, the company remains committed to a 50-year journey of purpose-led growth with a vision to build new geographies, expand portfolios across categories, and fulfil consumer needs, underscored by its deep-rooted expansion across regional India and a steadfast alignment with the ideals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. With a continued focus on innovation, sustainability, and people-first progress, RSPL aims to further strengthen its role as a catalyst for inclusive development, building not just a stronger business but a more empowered India.

Watch the film here: LINK

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