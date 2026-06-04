Did Iran Really Deliver ‘Decisive Blow’ To US-Israel? Mojtaba Khamenei Reappears, Claims Victory Against ‘Malicious Enemy’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has resurfaced with a strong message at a time when negotiations with the United States remain stuck and questions continue over the outcome of the recent conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US. In fresh remarks delivered on Thursday, Mojtaba Khamenei claimed that Tehran had inflicted a “decisive blow” on its adversaries and declared that both Washington and Tel Aviv had been defeated in their confrontation with Iran’s Armed Forces. The comments have drawn attention not only because of their content but also because Mojtaba Khamenei has largely remained out of public view since taking over as supreme leader. While he has stayed away from public appearances, he is still believed to be closely involved in discussions surrounding a possible peace agreement between Iran and the United States.

Return with a bold claim about victory

In the remarks, which were later shared on social media platform X, Mojtaba Khamenei directly targeted both the United States and Israel. Referring to them as the “malicious enemy,” he argued that their efforts against Iran had failed.

“The malicious enemy has been defeated in its confrontation with the Armed Forces. Since it has received a decisive blow both in military combat and in [Iran’s] public squares and streets, it’s experiencing a profound, significant humiliation,” Khamenei said.

He also accused Washington and Tel Aviv of attempting to create divisions within Iranian society. According to him, the two countries had been “sowing the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, mistrust, & discord” among the Iranian people. Despite those efforts, he suggested that Iran had emerged stronger from the confrontation.

Speech delivered through a religious ceremony

The latest remarks were reportedly not delivered by Mojtaba Khamenei in person. Instead, they were recited by a prayer leader at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

The event marked the 37th anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s death, giving the comments additional symbolic importance. Even though Mojtaba Khamenei has stayed out of the public spotlight, the statement served as a reminder that he continues to play a central role in Iran’s political and strategic decision-making.

Peace talks remain stuck on key demands

While Mojtaba Khamenei has projected confidence publicly, negotiations between Tehran and Washington continue to face major obstacles. According to the latest developments, Iran insists that any peace arrangement must address the conflict involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

Tehran is also demanding access to “liquid cash” from billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. Iranian officials want the release of those funds to be included in the first phase of any agreement.

Intermediaries have spent several days trying to bridge differences on the issue, but no breakthrough has been reported. The talks remain stalled largely because Iran continues to insist on receiving the funds during what is being described as Phase A of the framework agreement.

Funds, uranium and Hormuz remain major hurdles

The United States has so far rejected the idea of offering upfront financial concessions. Washington’s position is that there can be no such relief without a broader understanding on Iran’s nuclear programme and without progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

At present, both sides are reviewing draft texts that have been exchanged through intermediaries. US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that a deal can be reached quickly, but Tehran continues to view the release of frozen funds and a complete ceasefire in Lebanon as critical elements of any final settlement.

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