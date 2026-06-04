DMK To Skip June 8 INDIA Bloc Meeting Amid Rift With Congress Over Tamil Nadu Poll Strategy, Setback For Opposition Unity Push

The DMK has decided not to attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled in New Delhi on June 8, marking a significant escalation in its strained relationship with the Congress. The decision comes amid growing tensions between the two former allies following recent political developments in Tamil Nadu. The absence of the MK Stalin-led party is expected to cast a shadow over the opposition alliance’s efforts to project unity ahead of crucial political battles. The disagreement stems from Congress extending support to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the formation of the Tamil Nadu government after the Assembly elections. The move angered DMK leaders, who accused Congress of abandoning a long-standing alliance for political convenience.

Several DMK leaders publicly criticised the decision, describing it as a betrayal of decades of political partnership between the 2 parties.

Split Becomes Visible In Parliament

The widening divide has already begun reflecting in parliamentary affairs. DMK MP Kanimozhi recently wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting separate seating arrangements for DMK MPs, citing changed political circumstances.

Political observers viewed the request as one of the clearest signs yet that relations between the DMK and Congress have deteriorated significantly.

INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi

Senior leaders from the INDIA alliance are expected to gather in New Delhi on June 8 to discuss strategy against the BJP-led NDA government and strengthen coordination among opposition parties.

The meeting is likely to take place at the Constitution Club and may see participation from representatives of around 15 opposition parties.

Electoral Setbacks Add Pressure On Alliance

The meeting comes at a challenging time for the opposition coalition. Recent Assembly election defeats suffered by key alliance partners, including the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, have triggered fresh discussions about the alliance’s future direction.

Leaders are expected to review electoral outcomes and discuss ways to improve coordination ahead of upcoming political contests.

Key Opposition Leaders Expected To Attend

Sources indicate that several prominent opposition leaders are likely to participate in the gathering, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Uddhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee are also expected to attend despite internal challenges facing the Trinamool Congress.

AAP Unlikely To Participate

The Aam Aadmi Party has already distanced itself from the INDIA alliance and is not expected to be present at the June 8 meeting. Political observers believe the gathering will be closely watched as opposition parties attempt to maintain coordination despite shifting alliances and growing regional tensions.

Opposition Unity Faces Fresh Test

With the DMK staying away and several parties reassessing their political equations, the June 8 meeting is emerging as a crucial test of the INDIA bloc’s ability to maintain cohesion. The developments highlight the challenges facing opposition unity as regional interests increasingly shape political alliances across states.

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