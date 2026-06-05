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Home > Sports News > India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Historic Call-Up, Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In Danger

India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Historic Call-Up, Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In Danger

IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for a historic India T20I call-up for the Ireland and England series. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals star could become India's youngest-ever international selection, while Shreyas Iyer is tipped to replace Suryakumar Yadav as captain.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to be called up by Indian team. Image Credit: Instagram/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to be called up by Indian team. Image Credit: Instagram/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 08:46 IST

India T20I Squad: For the upcoming T20I series in Ireland and England, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who finished first among hitters with the most runs in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is expected to receive his first India call-up. Sooryavanshi will probably be included in the Indian squads for the next two shortest-format series in England and Ireland when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors meet in Mumbai on Saturday, June 6. If Sooryavanshi is indeed called up for the senior team, he will become the youngest Indian to be called up, breaking Shafali Varma’s record and Sachin Tendulkar’s in the men’s team.

India T20I Squad vs Ireland, England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to create history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a teen batting prodigy, is on the brink of making cricket history. On June 6, when the national selection committee announces the white-ball teams for the upcoming bilateral tours of Ireland and England, the 15-year-old is reportedly slated to receive his maiden India selection. Sooryavanshi would be the youngest player to ever be named in the Indian men’s senior squad if this selection goes through. This historic achievement will surpass a long-standing record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who got his first national call-up at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might have had the most successful IPL season in history for a player and was rightly named the MVP in IPL 2026. The southpaw has scored 776 runs and won the Orange Cap. Besides that, he set a new record for the most sixes in a single season. Sooryavanshi slammed 72 sixes during the season, eclipsing the previous record of 59 sixes held by Chris Gayle. And, the opening batsman was the first batsman to score more than 600 runs at a strike rate exceeding 200. He smashed 72 sixes and 63 fours, which made his overall strike rate 237.3. 

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India T20I Captain: Shreyas Iyer to replace Suryakumar Yadav

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic maiden call-up to the Indian team will not be the only talking point from the BCCI selection meeting in Mumbai. The selectors are set to appoint a new T20I skipper, with Suryakumar Yadav being shown the door. The T20 World Cup 2026 winning captain is said to have played his last game in the format for the national side. With a lack of form with the bat in hand, Suryakumar is set to be replaced by Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer, who won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders as a captain in 2024 and led Punjab Kings to the final in 2025, is being looked at as the next captain of the team. The right-handed batter has been one of the most improved players in the last few years. He has been appreciated for his leadership skills, being the only skipper to reach the IPL finals with three different teams. Shreyas achieved this feat with Delhi Capitals before winning his only title with KKR and leading PBKS to a runner-up finish in 2025.

Also Read: Pakistan Clinch Thrilling Decider In Lahore To Seal ODI Series 2-1

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India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Historic Call-Up, Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In Danger
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India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Historic Call-Up, Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In Danger
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India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Historic Call-Up, Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In Danger
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