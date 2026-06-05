Stocks To Watch Today On June 5: Will RBI’s MPC Decision Move Markets? Rajesh Exports, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, June 5: Dalal Street likely to kick off Friday’s session on a positive note as markets await RBI’s monetary policy decision; expect the market to remain stock specific with corporate actions, regulatory developments, fundraising activities, merger approvals, FDA approvals and major business updates being the talking points. RBI is expected to hold the repo rate at 5.25%, with inflation, rupee weakness, and policy direction in focus.

Here are the top stocks to watch today:

Rajesh Exports

Chairman Rajesh Mehta has said that he stands by all the disclosures and that SEBI’s concern arises from the difference in the calculation of revenue, as the overseas subsidiary has a different revenue stream.

Tata Motors

Plans to become more than 20% of the passenger vehicle market share by 2030 and is setting aside R35,000 crore of investment.

ICICI Bank

Receives SEBI’s warning regarding the issue of repatriation of funds from FPI; says the bank’s financial position and operations continue to remain strong.

Aurobindo Pharma

The pharma company has received final approval from the US FDA for its generic version of Xeljanz tablets and is planning to launch the product in the US market immediately.

Titan Company

Management expects India’s retail jewellery market to grow at an 8-9 per cent CAGR annually through FY30.

Wockhardt

Wockhardt has revealed a two-year growth strategy focusing on global launches, operational efficiency and broader artificial intelligence integration.

Venus Remedies

Indian regulatory agency DSIR has granted it approval for its research and development division, thereby strengthening the credentials of its innovation, future product pipeline and future business growth plans.

Meesho

Reports 264 million annual transacting users and 717 million total orders on its PRISM platform.

Kesar India

The Board has approved the allotment of 71,428 equity shares on the conversion of equity warrants issued earlier into shares.

CG Power

Commissioned its new EHV switchgear manufacturing facility in Nashik, where the majority of project capex has already been invested.

HDFC Mutual Fund

Restricts high-amount investments in gold ETFs and fund of funds, keeping in view regulatory and market conditions.

Juniper Hotels

Juniper Hotels has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Juniper Hospitality Assets and for the development of a luxury hotel in New Delhi.

Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries bags the EcoVadis Platinum Rating 2026 and finds itself among the top 1% globally.

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies has launched its fourth InnoVent hackathon with Emerson and AWS, focusing on AI at the edge.

PTC India Financial Services

Rajiv Malhotra has been redesignated as Managing Director & CEO of the holding company.

Karur Vysya Bank

Inaugurated a new Chennai branch, taking its nationwide network to 903 branches.

AvenuesAI

The subsidiary receives in-principle approval from the UAE central bank for a licence to provide retail payment services.

JK Lakshmi Cement

Has acquired strategic stakes in the renewables firms to judiciously meet its solar power requirements.

Power Grid Corporation

The Power Grid Corporation Board would meet on June 10 to discuss a proposal of raising money through an unsecured term loan facility.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements gets stock exchange approval for the ACC merger; there were no negative observations by the regulator.

Groww

Friale Fund sold 1.1 crore shares in a block deal at an average of R751.1 per share. Goldman Sachs among buyers.

Orient Cement

Seeks NSE and BSE nod for its proposed merger with Ambuja Cements.

Ola Electric

QIP to close today; the issue to be priced at a discount to the floor price for Rs 780 crore;

ICICI Prudential Life

Has fixed an annual general meeting date and declared financial results with the release of an integrated annual report for FY26.

InterGlobe Aviation

Halts flight operations to six international destinations temporarily, citing network optimisation.

JSW Steel

In the process of capacity expansion, it is concentrating on product innovation, cost reduction and energy conservation.

Nephrocare Health Services

The subsidiary acquires dialysis centre assets in the Philippines for global expansion.

FDC

The Maharashtra FDA officials seized Enerzal stock during an inspection and intend to challenge the order.

ACME Solar Holdings

ACME Solar Holdings completes QIP and allots 10 crore shares, with the funds earmarked for expansion.

Paytm

The company will provide default loss guarantees up to R90 crore to its lending partners.

United Spirits

The Hyderabad unit is likely to shut down by the end of August, with operations moving to a new location.

Religare Enterprises

Board meeting to approve allotment of 83.4 lakh shares to the company at R147 crore via warrant conversion:

IL&FS Engineering

Wins Rs 414 crore infrastructure contract for viaduct and station construction work in Rajasthan.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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