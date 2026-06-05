Stocks To Watch Today On June 5: Will RBI’s MPC Decision Move Markets? Rajesh Exports, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, June 5: Dalal Street likely to kick off Friday’s session on a positive note as markets await RBI’s monetary policy decision; expect the market to remain stock specific with corporate actions, regulatory developments, fundraising activities, merger approvals, FDA approvals and major business updates being the talking points. RBI is expected to hold the repo rate at 5.25%, with inflation, rupee weakness, and policy direction in focus.
Here are the top stocks to watch today:
Rajesh Exports
Chairman Rajesh Mehta has said that he stands by all the disclosures and that SEBI’s concern arises from the difference in the calculation of revenue, as the overseas subsidiary has a different revenue stream.
Tata Motors
Plans to become more than 20% of the passenger vehicle market share by 2030 and is setting aside R35,000 crore of investment.
ICICI Bank
Receives SEBI’s warning regarding the issue of repatriation of funds from FPI; says the bank’s financial position and operations continue to remain strong.
Aurobindo Pharma
The pharma company has received final approval from the US FDA for its generic version of Xeljanz tablets and is planning to launch the product in the US market immediately.
Titan Company
Management expects India’s retail jewellery market to grow at an 8-9 per cent CAGR annually through FY30.
Wockhardt
Wockhardt has revealed a two-year growth strategy focusing on global launches, operational efficiency and broader artificial intelligence integration.
Venus Remedies
Indian regulatory agency DSIR has granted it approval for its research and development division, thereby strengthening the credentials of its innovation, future product pipeline and future business growth plans.
Meesho
Reports 264 million annual transacting users and 717 million total orders on its PRISM platform.
Kesar India
The Board has approved the allotment of 71,428 equity shares on the conversion of equity warrants issued earlier into shares.
CG Power
Commissioned its new EHV switchgear manufacturing facility in Nashik, where the majority of project capex has already been invested.
HDFC Mutual Fund
Restricts high-amount investments in gold ETFs and fund of funds, keeping in view regulatory and market conditions.
Juniper Hotels
Juniper Hotels has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Juniper Hospitality Assets and for the development of a luxury hotel in New Delhi.
Aarti Industries
Aarti Industries bags the EcoVadis Platinum Rating 2026 and finds itself among the top 1% globally.
Tata Technologies
Tata Technologies has launched its fourth InnoVent hackathon with Emerson and AWS, focusing on AI at the edge.
PTC India Financial Services
Rajiv Malhotra has been redesignated as Managing Director & CEO of the holding company.
Karur Vysya Bank
Inaugurated a new Chennai branch, taking its nationwide network to 903 branches.
AvenuesAI
The subsidiary receives in-principle approval from the UAE central bank for a licence to provide retail payment services.
JK Lakshmi Cement
Has acquired strategic stakes in the renewables firms to judiciously meet its solar power requirements.
Power Grid Corporation
The Power Grid Corporation Board would meet on June 10 to discuss a proposal of raising money through an unsecured term loan facility.
Ambuja Cements
Ambuja Cements gets stock exchange approval for the ACC merger; there were no negative observations by the regulator.
Groww
Friale Fund sold 1.1 crore shares in a block deal at an average of R751.1 per share. Goldman Sachs among buyers.
Orient Cement
Seeks NSE and BSE nod for its proposed merger with Ambuja Cements.
Ola Electric
QIP to close today; the issue to be priced at a discount to the floor price for Rs 780 crore;
ICICI Prudential Life
Has fixed an annual general meeting date and declared financial results with the release of an integrated annual report for FY26.
InterGlobe Aviation
Halts flight operations to six international destinations temporarily, citing network optimisation.
JSW Steel
In the process of capacity expansion, it is concentrating on product innovation, cost reduction and energy conservation.
Nephrocare Health Services
The subsidiary acquires dialysis centre assets in the Philippines for global expansion.
FDC
The Maharashtra FDA officials seized Enerzal stock during an inspection and intend to challenge the order.
ACME Solar Holdings
ACME Solar Holdings completes QIP and allots 10 crore shares, with the funds earmarked for expansion.
Paytm
The company will provide default loss guarantees up to R90 crore to its lending partners.
United Spirits
The Hyderabad unit is likely to shut down by the end of August, with operations moving to a new location.
Religare Enterprises
Board meeting to approve allotment of 83.4 lakh shares to the company at R147 crore via warrant conversion:
IL&FS Engineering
Wins Rs 414 crore infrastructure contract for viaduct and station construction work in Rajasthan.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.