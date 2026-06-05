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Home > Sports News > KS Bharat Announces Retirement, Former India Wicketkeeper Steps Away From International Cricket at 32

KS Bharat Announces Retirement, Former India Wicketkeeper Steps Away From International Cricket at 32

Former India wicketkeeper KS Bharat has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket at 32. Read his emotional farewell note and details on his transition to global T20 leagues.

KS Bharat Announces Retirement, Former India Wicket-keeper Steps Away From International Cricket at 32. Photo X
KS Bharat Announces Retirement, Former India Wicket-keeper Steps Away From International Cricket at 32. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 00:29 IST

In a big step in Indian cricket’s transition to the red-ball format, wicketkeeper-batter Kona Srikar Bharat on Thursday formally announced his retirement from international cricket. The 32-year old Andhra cricketer took to social media to post an emotional farewell message, bringing curtains to a resilient journey that saw him play for the nation on the highest stage.

Bharat’s decision comes after reports that he is eyeing opportunities in the lucrative overseas T20 franchise leagues. The BCCI’s regulations under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clearly say that active players are not allowed to play in foreign leagues unless they officially sever ties with Indian domestic and international structures.

Fulfilling the Ultimate Test Dream

Bharat is one of the most technically sound glovemen in the domestic circuit. He had to wait for years as a reserve wicketkeeper before his big breakthrough came after Rishabh Pant’s serious car accident. He made his Test debut against Australia at Nagpur in the Border-Gavaskar trophy in 2023.

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Bharat went on to play seven Tests for India from 2023 to 2024, including the pressure-cooker 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. He was brilliant behind the stumps with 18 catches and a stumping but a lean patch with the bat, cut short his international tenure. He scored 221 runs at an average of 20.09 with a career-best of 44. Then the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Pant’s own return saw him fall down the pecking order.

“With a proud heart and a sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international cricket,” Bharat wrote. “To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life. This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength, but the honour to represent India in Tests was worth every moment.”

A Domestic Star and Plans Ahead

Bharat’s international career may have been short-lived, but he leaves behind a stellar first-class legacy. He scored 6,102 runs in 113 first-class games for Andhra, including 11 hundreds and 31 fifties. Most importantly, he is the first-ever wicketkeeper-batter in the history of the Ranji Trophy to slam a triple century, courtesy his jaw-dropping 308 against Goa in the 2014-15 season.

In his farewell note, Bharat profusely thanked his family and paid tributes to former captains Virat Kohli under whom he made his IPL debut for RCB and Rohit Sharma and former head coach Rahul Dravid.

Moving forward, Bharat confirmed his plans to stay heavily involved in the game. “My journey with BCCI and Test cricket may have come to an end, but my journey in the game continues,” he stated, outlining his vision to coach and mentor the next generation of aspiring Indian cricketers.

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KS Bharat Announces Retirement, Former India Wicketkeeper Steps Away From International Cricket at 32
Tags: Andhra cricket legendBCCI foreign league rules turnfirst class cricket career recordIndia vs Australia Test debut 2023India wicketkeeper retirement newsKona Srikar Bharat retiresKS Bharat retirementmodern Indian cricket transitionoverseas T20 franchise leaguesRanji Trophy triple century keeper

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KS Bharat Announces Retirement, Former India Wicketkeeper Steps Away From International Cricket at 32

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KS Bharat Announces Retirement, Former India Wicketkeeper Steps Away From International Cricket at 32
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