Jewar Expressway Accident: Crane Collapses At Construction Site, 3 killed

A crane collapsed at the Jewar Expressway construction site on Thursday, killing at least three workers and injuring one. Rescue teams and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and launched operations to assist those affected. According to initial reports, the accident occurred during flyover construction work linked to the Jewar Airport corridor. The crane reportedly overturned while lifting heavy girders, trapping workers at the site.

Police and rescue teams reached the area soon after the incident. Debris removal and search operations were carried out to ensure no workers remained trapped. The injured worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released. Authorities have suspended construction work at the site and started an investigation into the cause of the collapse. Officials are examining whether a technical fault or safety lapse led to the accident.

(This is a developing story. More updates will follow.)