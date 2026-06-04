Fact Check: Will Deliveroo Refund Entire Food Order If A Goal Is Scored During FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s The Truth

FIFA World Cup 2026: As the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws near, football fans are looking for any tactical advantage to make the most of matchday. A tantalising rumour has started to circulate on social media, that food delivery giant Deliveroo will refund your entire food bill in full if a goal is scored at the exact moment a rider delivers your food to your door.But is this very lucky situation a real company policy, or is it just a classic case of internet fiction? Here’s what really happened with the viral claim.

The Verdict: FALSE

Deliveroo has not issued any policy, promotion or guarantee that customers will be fully refunded if a goal is scored during a doorstep delivery drop-off. The claim is false and does not exist in any official terms and conditions for the tournament.

Where Did the Rumor Come From?

The confusion stems from a big, very public marketing campaign. Deliveroo and its global parent DoorDash and sister brand Wolt recently launched their official joint international campaign for the tournament called “Deliver Us to Fútbol” (in the UK as “Football Just Got Even Better”).

The centrepiece of the campaign is a cinematic ad directed by the famous collective TRAKTOR. The commercial openly adopts the chaotic perspective of a delivery rider riding the emotional rollercoaster of the World Cup. In the ad, a delivery rider arrives at a customer’s door just as a huge goal is scored, and the two share an explosive celebration at the front door.

In fact, the ad so perfectly encapsulated that very “doorbell goal” scenario that the dramatic concept quickly morphed across social media platforms into a literal rumour that Deliveroo would pick up the tab if it happened to you in real life.

What is Deliveroo Actually Offering?

While a direct refund for doorstep goals is off the table, Deliveroo’s actual, publicly announced World Cup promotions are quite substantial for app users:

“Summer of Plus” Loyalty Perks: Deliveroo is rolling out exclusive deals tailored entirely around the rhythm of the tournament for its Plus subscribers.

Matchday BOGOFs: In collaboration with major global partners like McDonald’s, the platform will feature “Buy One Get One Free” deals on matchdays.

Reactive Flash Deals: Real-time, reactive discounts and grocery bundles will dynamically trigger on the app based on live match contexts.

The Ultimate Ticket Giveaway: Subscribers who place orders during the promotional window stand a chance to win one of five pairs of VIP hospitality packages, covering match tickets, flights, and hotel stays.

So, while you should definitely keep an eye out for real-time matchday discounts on the app, don’t expect your food to be free just because the net ripples while you’re grabbing your delivery bag.