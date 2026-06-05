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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG Test 2026: Harsh Dubey or Manav Suthar? Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Big India Playing XI Hint

IND vs AFG Test 2026: Harsh Dubey or Manav Suthar? Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Big India Playing XI Hint

IND vs AFG: India is set to face Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Mullanpur, with Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar competing for a potential debut. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted that one of the two spinners could join Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 09:24 IST

India vs Afghanistan: India is all set to face Afghanistan in a single Test match starting from June 6 in Mullanpur and they have picked two young spinners, Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey, who might be seeing their first Test appearance soon. Ryan ten Doeschate, assistant coach, believed that one of them could make his Test debut at Chandigarh. Both Dubey and Suthar earned call-ups to the Indian team in the longest format following splendid first-class records. 

Harsh Dubey vs Manav Suthar Ryan ten Doeschate provides an update on India squad

Addressing the media in a press conference, ten Doeschate said, “I think the chance of both of them playing in the test is probably pretty small. We haven’t finalised the combination, but I would imagine Kuldeep [Yadav] will play, Washi [Washington Sundar] will play, and then one of those two will play.” He added, “Also, you’ve got seven guys in the squad from GT who played an IPL final five days ago. So, it’s just been good having fresh faces, and our main job now is to freshen the guys up and get them ready for a test match starting in a couple of days.” 

Harsh Dubey stats

Dubey, who wore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) colours in this year’s IPL, taking eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.50, is in line for his international debut. The Vidarbha spinner has taken 133 wickets in 27 first-class games at an average of 23.26, with best figures of 6/36, a total of nine five-wicket hauls and two ten-fers. He also has 1,027 runs in 44 innings at an average of 25.65, with nine fifties to his name. 

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Manav Suthar stats

Rajasthan all-rounder Suthar has also taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches at an average of 25.76, with best figures of 8/33, including six five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls. He has scored 945 runs in 48 innings at an average of 25.54, with a century and six fifties and a best score of 120. This year for the Gujarat Titans (GT), he took two wickets in four matches at an average of 34.00.

IND vs AFG: India Predicted Playing XI vs Afghanistan

India Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AFG: India’s Squad against Afghanistan

India’s Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

Also Read: India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for Historic Call-Up, Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In Danger

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IND vs AFG Test 2026: Harsh Dubey or Manav Suthar? Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Big India Playing XI Hint
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IND vs AFG Test 2026: Harsh Dubey or Manav Suthar? Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Big India Playing XI Hint
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