Locked House, Repeated Calls: 49-Year-Old DU Professor Found Murdered in East Delhi’s Flat; New Details Emerge

A 49 year old assistant professor at Delhi University was found dead at her apartment in East Delhi’s Vasudhara Enclave on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the case came to light after the victim’s sister, Devarati Paul called the New Ashok Nagar police station around 2:35 pm. She told officers that her sister Debosmita Paul had been murdered. Police added that Devarati had been trying to reach Debosmita throughout the day but her calls were unanswered which made her worried and she decided to go and check on her sister.

49-Year-Old DU Professor Murdered in East Delhi

After not being able to reach her sister, Devarati went to the apartment where Debosmita Paul lived alone. After reaching she found the flat locked from the outside sensing that something was wrong. She broke the lock and entered the house where she found her sister lying dead.

Police teams reached the spot without delay and found the victim on a bed with serious head injuries.

In initial investigations, it looks like she could have been attacked with a heavy object. Officers also noticed injuries on her hands which means a sharp weapon may have been used during the attack.

DU Professor Murder: Who Was Debosmita Paul?

The victim, Debosmita Paul, was an assistant professor at Delhi University’s Shivaji College and she lived alone in her apartment in Vasundhara Enclave, police said.

She was a respected academic known for her work in areas such as Partition studies, Indian literature, postcolonial literature, and translation studies. According to the college website, she completed her PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia in 2016 and she had also earned her MPhil from the same university.

She completed her postgraduate studies at Barkatullah University and graduated from Maharaja Agrasen College.

As part of the investigation, police are looking into both her personal life and professional life. Sources said she was involved in legal proceedings related to a marital separation at Karkardooma Court.

DU Professor Murder: Cause of Death

After getting the alert around 2:35 pm, police teams forensic experts and crime branch officals rushed to the apartment.

Investigators did a careful inspection of the flat and took forensic samples and other evidence from the spot. The apartment was also photographed and video recorded, as part of the probe.

Police said they are looking at every possible clue to figure out what happened, and also to identify who is responsible for the professor’s death.

The body has been sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a post mortem check. Officials noted that the exact cause of death and the time it happened will be confirmed only after the autopsy report comes in.

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