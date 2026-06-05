RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%; Will Fixed Deposit Rates Stay Elevated?

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: The RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at the existing level, and the focus now is on the outlook for fixed deposit returns. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% on Friday for the third consecutive monetary policy review. The monetary pause continues for the third review since December 2025. The central bank has reduced its repo rate by 125 bps in the last 12 months, but banks have seldom reduced their deposit rates. Many depositors had been hoping that the rising inflation pressures and global turmoil would force the central bank to adopt a tightening monetary policy, which would support higher FD rates.

What does RBI’s decision mean for FD investors?

RBI’s decision to hold rates means that it is highly unlikely that there will be any immediate and widespread increase in fixed deposit rates. However, FD investors’ outlook will not just depend on the repo rate.

FD rates are driven by factors such as credit demand, the need to raise funds from deposits, yields of government bonds, competition from small savings schemes, and so on. Hence some lenders could be tempted to increase their deposit rates slightly to garner deposits even when the repo rate doesn’t move.

Rising Inflation to keep FD rates supported

Rising inflation is a key factor that could support FD rates going ahead. Geopolitical tensions around West Asia have raised fears of disruptions in the oil prices and supply chains. Any increase in fuel and transport costs will lead to higher inflation and could affect the RBI’s policy stance.

The outlook for inflation is also an important consideration for FD investors. While retail inflation softened substantially by late 2025, the RBI now projects CPI inflation to average 5.1% in FY27 and alerted about the upward risks from the continuing global supply chain disruptions, rising energy costs, uncertain monsoon scenario and likely impact of El Niño.

A continued persistence of inflationary pressures might also induce banks to maintain their attractive deposit rate offerings to draw and retain deposits. FD investors will now be watchful of the ensuing inflation data and future monetary policy signals of the RBI for direction.

FD rates still attractive across banks

Despite the RBI’s pause on repo rates, FDs give relatively attractive returns to risk-averse depositors looking for a stable and fixed income stream. Many small finance banks, private banks and some NBFCs are offering higher FD interest rates with additional benefits for senior citizens.

The RBI move at this juncture seems to be more of a continuation of the existing trend, rather than a complete reversal of the interest rate cycle. But FD investors should continue to receive competitive rates from a number of sources.

Best FD rates in India

Category Highest Rate (General) Highest Rate (Senior Citizen) Leading Institution Public Sector Banks 6.70% p.a. 7.45% p.a. Bank of India / PNB Private Sector Banks 7.25% p.a. 7.75% p.a. Bandhan Bank Small Finance Banks 8.10% p.a. 8.25% p.a. Suryoday / Utkarsh SFB NBFCs 9.10% p.a. 9.35% p.a. Muthoot Capital Post Office FD 7.50% p.a. 7.50% p.a. India Post

(Source: Policy Bazaar | Note: FD rates are as of June 2026 and may change. Rates shown are for retail deposits below Rs. 3 crore.)

Public sector bank FD rates

Bank Best Rate (General Citizens) Best Rate (Senior Citizens) State Bank of India (SBI) 6.45% p.a. 7.05% p.a. Bank of Baroda (BoB) 6.45% p.a. 7.00% p.a. Punjab National Bank (PNB) 6.60% p.a. 7.10% p.a. Bank of India 6.70% p.a. 7.45% p.a. Canara Bank 6.60% p.a. 7.10% p.a. Union Bank of India 6.65% p.a. 7.15% p.a. Punjab & Sind Bank 6.85% p.a. 7.35% p.a.

(Source: Policy Bazaar | Note: FD rates are as of June 2026 and may change. Rates shown are for retail deposits below Rs. 3 crore.)

Private sector bank FD rates

Bank Best Rate (General Citizens) Best Rate (Senior Citizens) HDFC Bank 6.50% p.a. 7.00% p.a. ICICI Bank 6.60% p.a. 7.10% p.a. Axis Bank 6.45% p.a. 7.20% p.a. Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.80% p.a. 7.30% p.a. Yes Bank 7.25% p.a. 7.75% p.a. Bandhan Bank 7.25% p.a. 7.75% p.a. IDFC FIRST Bank 7.25% p.a. 7.50% p.a. IndusInd Bank 7.00% p.a. 7.75% p.a. RBL Bank 7.20% p.a. 7.70% p.a.

(Source: Policy Bazaar | Note: FD rates are as of June 2026 and may change. Rates shown are for retail deposits below Rs. 3 crore.)

What should FD investors do if rates go up?

If banks begin to raise FD rates, investors might try to lock in the higher return, particularly for medium-term to long-term deposits. So a staggered approach can help them benefit from any further rate hikes rather than putting all their money in at once.

The higher FD rates can benefit senior citizens and conservative investors in particular. Existing depositors should compare the new rates and decide whether it is worth their while to reinvest, taking into account the penalties involved. The focus should be on safety, on tenure and liquidity needs, not on the highest interest rate on offer.

Also Read: RBI MPC Meeting 2026: RBI Holds Repo Rate At 5.25%: Will Home Loan And Personal Loan EMIs Stay Unchanged? Here’s What Borrowers Need To Know