Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

Bandar Movie X Review: Anurag Kashyap is back with Bobby Deol in his raw, unsettling comfort zone with Bandar. The neo-noir crime thriller focuses heavily on the fallout of a sexual assault accusation, the trial by media phenomenon, and the reality of the Indian prison system.

Early reviews and audience reactions from social media demonstrate that the film promises to make you very uncomfortable and leave you with questions that you will take home. This is what you might consider a very emotionally draining film and for Bobby Deol it might be one of a career defining performance and let’s be honest after his comeback on the big screen he has never disappointed his fans, and he is not doing it this time as well

What is the story of the Bandar movie?

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar follows Sameer Mehra played by Bobby Deol, a fading television star whose life completely implodes when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape.

Rather than a clean-cut courtroom drama, Kashyap takes the audience deep into the claustrophobic, brutal environment of under trial custody. The narrative shifts from exploring individual male privilege and fading celebrity ego to criticizing a larger, institutional monster in the form of a corrupt legal system where the process itself acts as the ultimate punishment.

Bobby Deol’s Performance

BANDAR🔥🔥🔥 OG Bollywood IS BACK!!! Bobby Deol’s CAREER-BEST as fallen superstar Samir Mehra. Anurag Kashyap goes DARK, RAW, UNFILTERED. Courtroom drama+media trial + truth vs power. 4/5⭐“Don’t wait for OTT” In theaters NOW. Go WATCH. #Bandar #BobbyDeol #AnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/o8bQU1zDVD — Pramod Kumar Saxena (Astrologer & Bloger) (@PramodKuma79446) June 5, 2026







Bobby Deol has found a new peak in his career to be honest, when he started back in the day people could argue that he is a product of nepotism but with his recent diversification of projects and roles which challenge him as an actor, he has grown so much. And that growth is clearly visible in Bandar as well. His portrayal of the character is so realistic and relatable to the audience that they cannot stop admiring his work. While he plays the character of a star who was very famous in past but eventually lost his larger-than-life persona, and somehow Bobby plays it so well that people feel him from the screens

Anurag Kashyap Special

#Bandar Review: EXCEPTIONAL

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½/5 Just watched #Bandar…. and I genuinely believe this is one of the most NECESSARY films of our time (From Hindi Cinema). The film addresses a subject that society can no longer afford to ignore. It explores how “gender-biased… pic.twitter.com/9mFwuQ3D6l — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) June 4, 2026







Anurag Kashyap has just done what he does the best, he has not tried to tone down things or make them any less than real. Anurag has just served the audience with reality. He leans heavily into the grim, stomach-turning realities of prison conditions. He has managed to keep the audience engaged throughout the story which asks very serious questions, makes you uncomfortable but not leave your seat.

A Quirky Emotional Twister With A Strong Supporting cast

Bandar Review | Yeh Film Dekhkar Kisi Ladki Ko Msg Nahi Karoge Bandar pehli nazar mein ek quirky aur fun film lagti hai… lekin jaise-jaise story aage badhti hai, emotions ka level bhi badhta chala jaata hai 😳🔥 Film mein comedy, awkward situations aur relationship drama ka… pic.twitter.com/eNFPSkF1FV — Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) June 4, 2026







Whenever you watch the film, you will realize that even though the film starts with some quirky and comedic scenes but eventually the story takes a darker and more serious turn where the emotional gravity of the story is sure to engulf you in. Other the Bobby Deol and other main leads, the side characters have also delivered what was expected

Strong performances by Saba Azad (playing Sameer’s current girlfriend, Khushi) and Sanya Malhotra act as essential moral anchors against the chaotic backdrop of the legal system.

To be honest, Bandar is a highly polarizing, uncomfortable watch. It intentionally blurs the lines between guilt, innocence, and public perception, ensuring that the heavy themes linger long after the final credits roll.

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