LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon Annamalai business news arshad nadeem debosmita paul murder dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 James Handy Delhi Monsoon
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

Anurag Kashyap is back with Bobby Deol in his raw, unsettling comfort zone with Bandar. The neo-noir crime thriller focuses heavily on the fallout of a sexual assault accusation, the trial by media phenomenon, and the reality of the Indian prison system.

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful
Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 11:19 IST

Bandar Movie X Review: Anurag Kashyap is back with Bobby Deol in his raw, unsettling comfort zone with Bandar. The neo-noir crime thriller focuses heavily on the fallout of a sexual assault accusation, the trial by media phenomenon, and the reality of the Indian prison system.

Early reviews and audience reactions from social media demonstrate that the film promises to make you very uncomfortable and leave you with questions that you will take home. This is what you might consider a very emotionally draining film and for Bobby Deol it might be one of a career defining performance and let’s be honest after his comeback on the big screen he has never disappointed his fans, and he is not doing it this time as well

What is the story of the Bandar movie?

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar follows Sameer Mehra played by Bobby Deol, a fading television star whose life completely implodes when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape.

You Might Be Interested In

Rather than a clean-cut courtroom drama, Kashyap takes the audience deep into the claustrophobic, brutal environment of under trial custody. The narrative shifts from exploring individual male privilege and fading celebrity ego to criticizing a larger, institutional monster in the form of a corrupt legal system where the process itself acts as the ultimate punishment.

Bobby Deol’s Performance



Bobby Deol has found a new peak in his career to be honest, when he started back in the day people could argue that he is a product of nepotism but with his recent diversification of projects and roles which challenge him as an actor, he has grown so much. And that growth is clearly visible in Bandar as well. His portrayal of the character is so realistic and relatable to the audience that they cannot stop admiring his work. While he plays the character of a star who was very famous in past but eventually lost his larger-than-life persona, and somehow Bobby plays it so well that people feel him from the screens

Anurag Kashyap Special



Anurag Kashyap has just done what he does the best, he has not tried to tone down things or make them any less than real. Anurag has just served the audience with reality. He leans heavily into the grim, stomach-turning realities of prison conditions. He has managed to keep the audience engaged throughout the story which asks very serious questions, makes you uncomfortable but not leave your seat.

A Quirky Emotional Twister With A Strong Supporting cast



Whenever you watch the film, you will realize that even though the film starts with some quirky and comedic scenes but eventually the story takes a darker and more serious turn where the emotional gravity of the story is sure to engulf you in. Other the Bobby Deol and other main leads, the side characters have also delivered what was expected 

Strong performances by Saba Azad (playing Sameer’s current girlfriend, Khushi) and Sanya Malhotra act as essential moral anchors against the chaotic backdrop of the legal system.

To be honest, Bandar is a highly polarizing, uncomfortable watch. It intentionally blurs the lines between guilt, innocence, and public perception, ensuring that the heavy themes linger long after the final credits roll.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful
Tags: Bandar Anurag KashyapBandar Bobby DeolBandar MovieBandar X Review

RELATED News

James Handy Death: Top Gun: Maverick And Jumanji Actor Dies At 81

'Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude: Sambhavna Seth And Husband Avinash Welcome Twins After 10 Years Of Marriage

‘Maa Behen’ Review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Shine In Netflix Dramedy

Pride Month Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s New Song Aroma Faces Backlash, Critics Call Lyrics ‘Homophobic’

Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Claim

LATEST NEWS

OnePlus Turbo 6X And 6X Pro All Set To Launch

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%; Will FD Rates Stay Elevated?

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

'If They Kill US Troops, I'd Do It Very Quickly': Trump Warns Iran as He Hints to Meet Mojtaba Khamenei

June 5, 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

TAT HS Answer Key 2026 Released at sebexam.org, Check Subject-Wise PDFs and Result Updates

Meta Launches Instagram Plus At $3.99 Monthly

K Annamalai Quits BJP, Party Chief Nitin Nabin Accepts His Resignation

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: RBI Holds Repo Rate At 5.25%, What It Means For Your EMI

Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful
Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful
Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful
Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

QUICK LINKS