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Home > Regionals News > Manipur Horror: Three Civilians Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Kangpopki Attack

Manipur Horror: Three Civilians Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Kangpopki Attack

A deadly attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi district left three civilians dead and several homes destroyed by fire, raising fresh concerns over security in the region.

Manipur Horror: Three Civilians Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Kangpopki Attack
Manipur Horror: Three Civilians Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Kangpopki Attack

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 11:53 IST

Following an armed assault that killed three civilians and left dozens of houses on fire, Manipur’s Kangpokpi district is facing more bloodshed in the early hours of Friday. Three people were killed when a local armed attack took place on Loibol village in the New Keithelmanbi area and several houses were on fire, early reports say.

Local residents reported that the blaze spread very fast and they were not able to save most of their belongings. The number of damaged houses has not been confirmed yet but pictures from the location revealed that many houses were turned into just scanty remains of burnt structures.

Three Civilians Killed

Three civilians lost their lives. They are known to be Letkhongam Haokip, son of Manglun Haokip; Tinmary Haokip, wife of Letkhongam Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip, son of Seikhohao Haokip.

The community was deeply affected by the incident that caused grief and infuriated them, demanding better security and a prompt punishment to those responsible for the incident.

Security Forces Take Action

No announcements have been released regarding the attackers’ identities but local sources alleged that the attack was carried out by armed militants. Security forces arrived at the incident site soon after the event and started the search for those who carried out the attack.

Officials are still trying to evaluate the security situation in the area and to consult if additional forces are in order to prevent any more explosions.

Security Situation Is A Major Concern

This new episode is a reminder of how far Manipur has come to the point of ethnic riots and sporadic violence despite the increase in security. The Kangpokpi district has continued to be hard hit by unrest.

Authorities are still expected to collect evidence, interview witnesses and grasp how the massacre unfolded. Awaiting a report from the authorities and security forcesher.

Also Read: Mohali Crime: Woman Stabbed To Death By Ex-Boyfriend Inside Office, CCTV Captures Him Later Attempting Suicide

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on preliminary reports and local sources available at the time of publication. Details regarding the attack, casualties, and the identity of those involved are subject to official confirmation. The situation remains fluid, and authorities are continuing their investigation. Readers are advised to follow updates from official government and security agencies for the latest developments.

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Manipur Horror: Three Civilians Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Kangpopki Attack
Tags: Kangpokpi attackKangpokpi district newsKangpokpi newsLoibol village attackManipur armed attackManipur latest newsManipur unrestmanipur violencesecurity forces in Manipur

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Manipur Horror: Three Civilians Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Kangpopki Attack
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