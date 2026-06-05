Ice Age: Boiling Point Teaser: Manny, Sid And Diego Return For Sixth Film

Ice Age: Boiling Point Teaser Out: Disney and 20th Century Studios have officially released the first teaser trailer for the sixth theatrical instalment of the Ice Age franchise. While the title is circulating in a few translated listings, it is officially titled Ice Age: Boiling Point.

True to its fiery title, the beloved, dysfunctional prehistoric herd is swapping the sub-zero tundra for a massive volcanic crisis.

Ice Age: Boiling Point Plot

Ice Age: Boiling Point acts as the direct sequel to 2016’s Collision Course. This time around, Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, and the wild, one-eyed weasel Buck find themselves deep within the Lost World, a subterranean realm brimming with dinosaurs, shifting tectonic plates, and lethal rivers of lava.

The teaser highlights a massive volcanic eruption that forces the group onto a chaotic, high-stakes survival mission. The minute-long preview relies heavily on classic slapstick comedy, showcasing the herd quite literally getting blasted out of a volcano.

The Returning Cast

Fans of the original franchise will be pleased to know that the main voice cast is returning to bring these characters to life:

Ray Romano as Manny, the grounded woolly mammoth leader.

John Leguizamo as Sid, the eccentric ground sloth.

Denis Leary as Diego, the sharp-witted saber-toothed tiger.

Queen Latifah as Ellie, Manny’s better half.

Simon Pegg as Buck, the chaotic dinosaur hunter.

Crucially, the teaser confirms the return of the fan-favorite, acorn-obsessed saber-toothed squirrel Scrat, alongside Baby Scrat. Their absence in the 2022 spin-off The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild was a massive point of criticism for fans, making their big screen return a major selling point.

Ice Age: Boiling Point is the first theatrical film in the franchise that will not be handled by its original creator, Blue Sky Studios, following Disney’s closure of the animation house in 2021. Production is being spearheaded entirely by 20th Century Animation.

Ice Age: Boiling Point Release Date

Ice Age: Boiling Point is scheduled to hit theatres globally on February 5, 2027.

Initially slated for a late 2026 release, Disney pushed the window back into early 2027 to give the animated feature a clear box-office runway away from major winter heavy hitters like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. A full-length, narrative trailer is expected to drop in late 2026.

While you are waiting for the movie, you can enjoy the teaser for now:

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