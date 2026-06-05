Ferrari And HP Launch Scuderia Ferrari AI PC: Racing Car-Inspired Design And Premium AI Features — Check Price And Specifications

This is the first hardware collaboration to emerge from the two brands’ technology partnership, which began in 2024 when HP became the title sponsor of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team. So this is not just a logo slapped on a laptop. Two years of actual work between Ferrari’s design studio and HP’s engineers went into making this thing.

What Makes It Look Like Nothing Else

The design is where this laptop really earns its Ferrari badge. The chassis is built from CNC precision-milled aluminium finished in Ferrari’s signature Rosso Magma red. In a nod to the glass engine covers found on modern supercars, HP has outfitted the bottom of the laptop with a mix of carbon fibre and Corning Gorilla Glass, intentionally leaving the cooling system visible. Yes, you can literally see the internals through the base, just like looking into a Ferrari’s engine bay. That is a detail most laptop makers would never even think of.

The included accessory is a Poltrona Frau leather sleeve made from the same Italian leather used in Ferrari car interiors. Even the bag it comes in is built to Ferrari standards. For buyers spending this kind of money, that level of attention to detail matters.

The Specs Underneath That Red Shell

The hardware inside matches the premium exterior. The laptop features a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED display with touch input support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 700 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra X7 processor alongside 64GB of RAM, and delivers 180 TOPS of AI performance, making it a fully capable Copilot+ PC.

The louvered vents on the chassis are not just decorative either, they are optimised for airflow, which is a very Ferrari way of thinking about a laptop. Form and function, not one or the other.

Who Can Actually Buy One

This is where it gets exclusive. Only 4,999 numbered and serialised units will be produced. The laptop will go on sale on HP.com in the United States from June 12, 2026, priced at $5,599, which works out to approximately Rs 4.6 lakh. It will also be available in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

It will only be sold through HP’s website and not in any physical stores. Once those 4,999 units sell out, that is it. No restock, no second batch.

For most people, this will stay a conversation piece. But for the kind of buyer who already parks a Ferrari in the garage and wants the desk to match, this laptop makes complete sense. Also Read: OnePlus Turbo 6X To Debut Soon: Massive Battery, Premium Chipset, And AMOLED Display, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

