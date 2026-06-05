CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Check Release Dates and Exam Schedule

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, will issue the admit cards for the candidates sitting for the Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable vacancies recruitment examination. Previously, the board had released the exam city intimation slip to the candidates for checking their allotted exam city and exam date. The recruitment process is being carried out under Advertisement No. 03/2025, which contains instructions to recruit a total number of 4,236 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar government. The written examination will take place on June 14 and June 17, and candidates are advised to keep themselves informed about the admit card issuance date and examination directions.

When will the CSBC Bihar Constable admit card 2026 appear

CSBC has declared the admit card release dates for the candidates according to the date of examination. Exam appearance candidates of June 14 will receive the admit card download from 8th June 2026. Candidates attending the exam on 17th June will be able to download the admit card from 11th June 2026.

The admit card download link will become active on midnight of the respective release dates. The admit cards of morning as well as afternoon shift candidates for a particular examination date will be released on same day. The board has instructed that candidates need to have valid e-admit card to attend the examination centre.

What does the CSBC exam city slip contain

The exam city intimation slip was emailed on June 1 and informs the candidates about the district of their allotted centre. To view the slip, candidates will need to enter their registration number or the mobile number registered while applying for the exam along with their date of birth.

CSBC, however, has mentioned that the city slip is just for fielding information and cannot be used as a substitute for the admit card. The actual centre and other important examination instructions will be mentioned in the e-admit card. Candidates who will not produce an admit card on the examination day will not be allowed to appear for the test.

What is the CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule 2026

The written test will be held in all 38 districts of Bihar in multiple shifts. On June 14 the examination of the morning shift will be conducted from 10.00 to 12.00 pm and the afternoon shift from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. On June 17 the same programme will be conducted as each group of candidates takes the examination in the morning and the afternoon shifts.

How to get the CSBC Bihar admit card

As soon as the admit card link is opened, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official CSBC website. Applicants will be required to input their registration number or the registered mobile number with their date of birth to log on.

Then candidates should confirm details such as name, roll number, test date, shift timing and test venue. Candidates must download the admit card as soon as possible and print it on multiple copies for the next.

Why is CSBC recruitment drive important

This current recruitment drive is one of Bihar’s biggest constable recruitment drives, as there are 4,236 vacancies in important law enforcement and correctional services departments. These include Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable, leading to a huge number of applicants from the whole state. With the exam dates coming up, candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official CSBC portal for news on admit cards, guidelines for the examination and the following stages of the recruitment process.

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