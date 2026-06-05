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Home > India News > Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After BJP Exit, Eyes Tamil Nadu Poll Battle

Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After BJP Exit, Eyes Tamil Nadu Poll Battle

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has quit the BJP and announced a new political movement that will contest the next Assembly election in the state.

K Annamalai launches new party (Image: ANI)
K Annamalai launches new party (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 14:46 IST

Annamalai, the former chief of BJP in Tamil Nadu, has officially left the party. He plans to start a new political movement to compete in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. This decision, talked about for months, really shifts things in Tamil Nadu politics. It also throws a question mark on BJP’s plans in the state. Annamalai confirmed right after his resignation was accepted that this new venture will be completely independent. He wants to focus solely on Tamil Nadu’s needs, marking the start of a new political journey. “Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu,” he said. The announcement came just hours after BJP National President Nitin Nabin accepted his resignation from the party’s primary membership. For many observers, the decision signals the beginning of a new chapter for Annamalai, who emerged as one of the BJP’s most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu over the last few years.

New chapter begins after BJP exit

Reports say that, explaining the reasons behind his exit, Annamalai said the decision was not sudden and had been communicated to the BJP leadership months ago. According to him, a conflict over identity and political priorities played a major role in his departure.

“It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian. I told the party on 4th December 2025 that I am going to resign. The party asked me to finish the elections and then go,” he said. In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the party’s senior leadership for backing issues he had consistently raised over the years.

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Differences over Tamil Nadu at the centre

“I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time,” he wrote. However, he also made it clear that differences had become too large to ignore. “After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don’t align regarding Tamil Nadu,” he added, as per ANI. 

The development comes just three days after Annamalai travelled to New Delhi and held meetings with BJP president Nitin Nabin, party general secretary BL Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meetings fuelled speculation about his future, but few expected such a dramatic announcement so soon.

Speculation grows around new political outfit

Rumours of a new political outfit had been circulating since the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, where the BJP secured only around 3 per cent vote share while contesting 27 seats as part of its alliance with the AIADMK. The disappointing performance intensified discussions about Annamalai’s next move and his role in state politics.

Annamalai gave a major boost to the BJP in Tamil Nadu, where he managed to climb the party’s vote share to 11 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from three per cent. However, the BJP couldn’t win a single parliamentary seat. Due to this and his sour relations with AIADMK, he was replaced by Nainar Nagendran as the Tamil Nadu state chief in 2025

Supporters rally as election battle looms

Supporters have already begun rallying around him. Ahead of his birthday on June 4, posters carrying slogans such as “Our Leader, Come and Lead Us” appeared across major roads and streets in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, Nagendran downplayed the impact of the resignation. When asked about Annamalai’s departure and decision to launch a new movement, he responded briefly: “There is no loss”. Whether Annamalai’s new political venture can reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape will become clearer as the state moves closer to its next Assembly election.

Also Read: K Annamalai Quits BJP Days After Speculation, Party Chief Nitin Nabin Accepts His Resignation 

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Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After BJP Exit, Eyes Tamil Nadu Poll Battle
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Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After BJP Exit, Eyes Tamil Nadu Poll Battle

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Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After BJP Exit, Eyes Tamil Nadu Poll Battle
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