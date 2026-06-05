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Home > India News > K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief?

K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief?

K Annamalai Net Worth 2026: Explore the former BJP Tamil Nadu chief's assets, income, properties, and political journey from IPS officer to politician.

K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief? (Photo/X)
K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief? (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 15:03 IST

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and ex-IPS officer K Annamalai has become one of the top political personalities of the state in the last few years. He has made a successful shift from a career in the police force to politics, and this transition is often accompanied by a thorough scrutiny of his financial disclosures at the time of elections.

How Much Is K Annamalai’s Net Worth?

The total assets of K Annamalai as declared in the affidavit pledged in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was around ₹4.07 crore, which has increased from ₹2.91 crore in his 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election affidavit.

He has disclosed an array of detailed information on his assets, including his total income, liabilities, movable and immovable wealth in his affidavit.

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His Wealth Is Strongly Affected By His Valuable Immovable Wealth

A large part of his wealth comes from the value of his landholdings and other immovable properties. Annamalai has significant agricultural land holdings in most locations, totalling around ₹1.12 crore in value, as per his affidavit.

His movable wealth includes:

  • ₹5.1 lakh in cash
  • Bank deposits and investments worth nearly ₹25 lakh
  • Equity shares in a private limited company
  • A Honda City car worth approximately ₹5 lakh

His Profession And Income

Annamalai was previously a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who worked hard in Karnataka. He later resigned from his post and joined Bharatiya Janta Party in 2020.

He had disclosed an income of about ₹20.5 lakh for the financial year 2022-23, as per the election affidavit, whereas his earlier financial statements revealed an income of ₹7 to ₹12 lakh per annum.

Political Career

Annamalai was born and brought up in Karur district, and has a Mechanical Engineering degree followed by an MBA from IIM Lucknow. His career in BJP is a swift ascent from which he reached the apex, eventually becoming the party’s president in Tamil Nadu.

His “En Mann En Makkal” yatra helped him gain prominence across the state and he became one of the most recognizable faces in Tamil Nadu politics.

Public Persona and Disclosure

Unlike several of the senior leaders who have declared assets worth dozens and even hundreds of crores, Annamalai’s declared assets seem relatively modest. His supporters frequently point to his election affidavit and revealed documents as proof of his financial openness.

As Tamil Nadu’s political landscape undergoes continuous changes, Annamalai is a key player, and his political clout and financial disclosures attract a great deal of public interest.

Also Read: K Annamalai Quits BJP Days After Speculation, Announces New Political Movement

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is based on publicly available election affidavits, official disclosures, and media reports. Net worth, asset values, income, and liabilities are subject to change over time and may not reflect an individual’s current financial status. Readers are advised to refer to the latest official filings and declarations for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

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K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief?
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K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief?
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