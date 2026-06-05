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Home > India News > Big Blow To INDIA Bloc: After DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP Also Decides To Skip June 8 Meeting

Big Blow To INDIA Bloc: After DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP Also Decides To Skip June 8 Meeting

The INDIA bloc is facing growing internal strains ahead of its June 8 meeting in New Delhi. After the DMK announced it would boycott the meeting, reports suggest Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction may also stay away, while Shiv Sena (UBT) has yet to decide. The developments have intensified questions about opposition unity as parties attempt to coordinate a strategy against the BJP-led NDA.

INDIA bloc faces fresh cracks as DMK skips June 8 meeting, Pawar faction may stay away, raising questions on unity. Photo: ANI
INDIA bloc faces fresh cracks as DMK skips June 8 meeting, Pawar faction may stay away, raising questions on unity. Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 15:26 IST

The opposition INDIA bloc is in tatters ahead of its crucial meeting in New Delhi on June 8. Several key allies are expressing reservations over participation and raising fresh questions about opposition unity. After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced that it would not attend the meeting, a News18 report said that Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) is also likely to stay away. The report adds that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has not yet made a final decision on whether it will participate. The developments come at a time when opposition parties are attempting to design a coordinated strategy against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

DMK Announces Boycott of INDIA Bloc Meeting

The DMK publicly declared that it would not participate in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the party said, “The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will not participate in the ‘India’ alliance meeting in Delhi on June 8th, where the Congress is taking part! At the same time – on issues raised by other parties included in this meeting that harm the nation’s welfare, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will always raise its voice.”

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The party stated that its decision was influenced by the sentiments of its cadre, who remain upset over what they view as Congress’ betrayal following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

DMK-Congress Fallout in Tamil Nadu

The DMK’s decision stems from Congress’ move to end its long-standing alliance with the party and extend support to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which formed the government in Tamil Nadu.

Explaining its decision to skip the June 8 meeting, the DMK said, according to PTI, “In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and in respect of those sentiments, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part.”

Congress had contested the Assembly elections as part of the pre-poll alliance with the DMK. However, after the election results were declared on May 4, the party extended support to the TVK-led government.

DMK leaders strongly criticised the move, describing it as “betrayal” and “backstabbing,” and accused Congress of abandoning a decades-old alliance for political gains.

Which Leaders Will Attend India Bloc Meeting

According to sources cited by PTI, the leaders expected to participate in the June 8 meeting include:

Trinamool Congress chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Yet to take a decision)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

DMK Leader Questions Continued Role in INDIA Bloc

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan indicated that the party no longer considers itself part of the INDIA bloc.

He said, “The Congress said they are going with TVK and they will fight the local body elections and the next parliamentary elections also with TVK. This means they are not with us. The Congress stated that they are parting ways with the DMK. Which means how can we continue in the INDIA bloc? That is why we said we are not going.”

Also Read: What K Annamalai’s Resignation Means For BJP’s Future in Tamil Nadu

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Big Blow To INDIA Bloc: After DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP Also Decides To Skip June 8 Meeting
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Big Blow To INDIA Bloc: After DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP Also Decides To Skip June 8 Meeting
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