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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Government Announces Fee Refund, Extra Time and Student Support Measures

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Government Announces Fee Refund, Extra Time and Student Support Measures

The government has announced several student-focused measures for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

NEET UG 2026
NEET UG 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 12:39 IST

The central government has laid down a series of measures to safeguard the interests of students, as the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be held on 21 June. The government has introduced the fresh examination date after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the original exam, scheduled on 3 May, after the paper leak was alleged. Government officials said that the measures introduced were a response to ensure a fair exam process, with no major disruption for students. The re-examination decision, in addition to the measures for refunding fees and granting more time in the written exam, was laid down to protect student interests.

Why was NEET UG 2026 exam cancelled

The NEET UG 2026 examination took place on 3 May, with students taking the exam across India. However, allegations of a paper leak caused students, parents and other education stakeholders to demand action from the government.

After examining the situation, the examination was called off on 12 May to protect the interests of candidates and to ensure a fair admission process. The government announced the re-examination date when it confirmed that the test would be held on 21 June on 15 May. Officials said the decision was made to provide fair access to all candidates in a transparent environment.

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How fast is the re-exam of NEET UG being held

The government said it speeded the process of organising the re-examination. When organised for big exams like NEET, the process usually takes months of planning and coordination. But the government has decided to carry out the entire cycle of re-examination 38 days after the announcement of the new exam.

The exam scheduled on June 21 has been a conscious choice to give clarity to the students waiting for admission in undergraduate medical courses nationwide. The decision to address the issue without delay was aimed at preventing undue academic disruption, the government said.

What are the relief measures announced for NEET candidates

One of the major measures announced is about the exam fee. The government said candidates won’t have to pay any additional fee to appear for the re-examination. Also, the fee paid for the exam scheduled on May 3, 2023, is being refunded to the candidates.

The government said the move is to help students and their families not burdened with unnecessary expense, the officials said. In a time of crisis, the decision was announced by government officials to provide relief to the students and organise the re-examination, officials said. 

Why are students getting extra time for the exam

The government has also authorised an extra 15 minutes for candidates taking the exam on June 21. Officials said the decision comes after consideration of the time needed to fill up OMR answer sheets and carry out examination-related formalities.

The additional time will provide students with a breather and give them more leeway during the exam. Education experts argue that the move will allow students to focus better on answering questions and not get preoccupied with the administrative bits and pieces.

What facilities will be available at the exam centres

Officials said collaboration is underway with state governments to ensure re-examination on June 21 is conducted smoothly. Measures are being taken to address issues such as transportation and other travel difficulties that students could encounter en route to the exam venue.

The government reiterated that the interests of students will remain a priority as the June 21 almost-test continues to be organised. With the re-test date near, students are advised to keep an eye out for official notifications from the NTA with respect to city intimation slips, admit cards and other guidelines to follow on the day of the exam.

Also Read:  NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Release Date and Download Process

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Government Announces Fee Refund, Extra Time and Student Support Measures

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Government Announces Fee Refund, Extra Time and Student Support Measures
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