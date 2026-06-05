Chennai Power Cut Today (5 June, 2026): Is Your Area on the Shutdown List? Check Affected Localities and Timings

Residents in a few parts of Chennai might be receiving a routine readjustment of their power supply on Friday, June 5 as the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation carries out routine maintenance and other infrastructure-related works. The outage is part and parcel of the regular routine maintenance and readjustments undertaken by the electricity distribution company to avoid any power cuts in Chennai.

Why Is There a Power Cut In Chennai Today?

Electricity board officials say the power cut has been scheduled to carry out maintenance work on the power transmission lines and also transformers and other parts of the distribution infrastructure. Such maintenance works are carried out in a rotational manner in Chennai to ensure the continuation of power supply at a city level.

Power Cut Timings

The power cut is planned to take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Electricity may be restored before the mentioned time in case of an earlier completion of the maintenance work.

Places Affected

The places affected on June 5 include parts of Koyambedu – Jai Nagar, Amaravathi Nagar, Pragadeeswarar Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Valluvar Salai, Balavinayagar Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Annai Sathya Nagar, Tirukumarapuram, TSD Nagar, Janakiraman Colony, SAF Games Village, Alagiri Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Loganatha Nagar and nearby localities. Residents are advised to take care of the situation.

How to Check Full List of Shutdowns

Customers can check for the most recent updates on shutdowns in particular circles and areas on the TNPDCL official website outage portal. The company also has in place customer care services for outage-related complaints and concerns.

Residents advised to take precautionary measures

Authorities have urged people and businesses in affected areas to pre-charge their electronic gadgets and make arrangements for the supply of vital services. Commercial outlets that rely heavily on electricity are also advised to manage their operations in alignment with the timeline of the shutdown.

Planned power outages are common in Chennai due to maintenance work, especially during periods of high electricity demand. Officials have again assured citizens that the periodic shutdowns are to ensure the smooth and safe functioning of the power distribution network.

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Disclaimer: The information provided is based on the latest power shutdown notifications available at the time of publication. Power restoration timings may vary depending on the progress of maintenance work. Residents are advised to check official TNPDCL/TANGEDCO channels for real-time updates.