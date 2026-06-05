KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why

Maharaja T20 League Auction: KL Rahul created headlines at the Maharaja T20 League Auction. While the fans would have believed that he would do so by maybe becoming the most expensive pick in the auction for the Karnataka-based league, it was not to be for the wicketkeeper batter. As it turns out, Rahul, with a base price of ₹2 lakhs, did not find any takers and remained unsold at the auction. The right-handed batter who is coming off an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, was unsold for a non-cricketing reason. With the league set to begin on the 20th of June, Rahul is said to be unavailable for the tournament.
WATCH: KL Rahul goes unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction
🚨 Kl Rahul goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 league auction🚨 pic.twitter.com/p2OOaXa6nQ
— Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) June 5, 2026
After KL Rahul went unsold in the Maharaja T20 League, a video has gone viral. The video is from the auction room, where it can be seen that the auctioneer waited some time, but none of the teams seemed interested in bidding for KL Rahul.
😭😭😭😭😭
— 🦅 (@Paneer_tikaa) June 5, 2026
Social media platforms like X blew up, and multiple reactions came under the video.
No one wants liability in their team 😭😭 not even in local leagues it’s embarrassing
— Stubbsy (@Pant4life_) June 5, 2026
People claimed that it was embarrassing for KL Rahul to go unsold in a state T20 league.
No one wants 19over match
— BewareOfKSGIAN2.0 (Shriya) (@Sgksg3) June 5, 2026
Often, jokes and memes have been made about Rahul’s batting style, with him being accused of playing too many dot balls.
If he is unavailable thn who will purchase?? Think logically lol🤦
— 𝙺𝙻𝚁 𝚂𝚃𝙰𝙽 (@klr1stan) June 5, 2026
Some sense prevailed as fans recalled the reason behind Rahul going unsold is that he was unavailable to play.
If he is not available for the tournament then why he registered his name to auction list…🤦 Don’t loose your stature man @klrahul
— Agasthya ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@sachi_1933) June 5, 2026
A fan then talked about how it was below Rahul’s stature, and the whole situation could have been avoided if he had not put his name forward.
Maharaja T20 League Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|20 June
|Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics
|14:30
|20 June
|Shivamogga Yodhas vs Mysore Warriors
|19:00
|21 June
|Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Hubli Tigers
|14:30
|21 June
|Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Yodhas
|19:00
|22 June
|Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers
|14:30
|22 June
|Gulbarga Mystics vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru
|19:00
|23 June
|Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Yodhas
|14:30
|23 June
|Mysore Warriors vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters
|19:00
|24 June
|Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters
|14:30
|24 June
|Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Yodhas
|19:00
|25 June
|Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Mysore Warriors
|14:30
|25 June
|Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics
|19:00
|27 June
|Shivamogga Yodhas vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters
|14:30
|27 June
|Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics
|19:00
|28 June
|Shivamogga Yodhas vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru
|19:00
|29 June
|Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers
|14:30
|29 June
|Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru
|19:00
|30 June
|Shivamogga Yodhas vs Gulbarga Mystics
|14:30
|30 June
|Mysore Warriors vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru
|19:00
|1 July
|Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers
|19:00
|2 July
|Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors
|14:30
|2 July
|Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Shivamogga Yodhas
|19:00
|3 July
|Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors
|14:30
|3 July
|Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters
|19:00
|5 July
|Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors
|14:30
|5 July
|Shivamogga Yodhas vs Hubli Tigers
|19:00
|6 July
|Hubli Tigers vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru
|14:30
|6 July
|Gulbarga Mystics vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters
|19:00
|7 July
|Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Yodhas
|19:00
|8 July
|Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Gulbarga Mystics
|19:00
|9 July
|Eliminator
|14:30
|9 July
|Qualifier 1
|19:00
|10 July
|Qualifier 2
|19:00
|12 July
|Final
|19:00
Maharaja T20 League Auction: Why is KL Rahul unavailable?
KL Rahul is unavailable for the Maharaja T20 League due to his commitments with the national team. The wicketkeeper batter will be playing in the ODI series against Afghanistan till the 20th of June. He will then travel to England with the Indian team for three ODIs starting from the 14th of July. It is expected that Rahul will be looking after himelf during this time.
Also Read: IND vs AFG Test 2026: Harsh Dubey or Manav Suthar? Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Big India Playing XI Hint
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.