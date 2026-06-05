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Home > Sports News > KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why

KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why

KL Rahul's name went unsold at the Maharaja T20 League Auction despite the Team India wicketkeeper-batter enjoying a productive IPL 2026 campaign. However, the surprise outcome was largely linked to his international commitments, with Rahul expected to be unavailable for a significant part of the tournament due to India's scheduled assignments against Afghanistan.

KL Rahul went unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction. Image Credit: ANI
KL Rahul went unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 12:05 IST

Maharaja T20 League Auction: KL Rahul created headlines at the Maharaja T20 League Auction. While the fans would have believed that he would do so by maybe becoming the most expensive pick in the auction for the Karnataka-based league, it was not to be for the wicketkeeper batter. As it turns out, Rahul, with a base price of ₹2 lakhs, did not find any takers and remained unsold at the auction. The right-handed batter who is coming off an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, was unsold for a non-cricketing reason. With the league set to begin on the 20th of June, Rahul is said to be unavailable for the tournament. 

WATCH: KL Rahul goes unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction




After KL Rahul went unsold in the Maharaja T20 League, a video has gone viral. The video is from the auction room, where it can be seen that the auctioneer waited some time, but none of the teams seemed interested in bidding for KL Rahul. 




Social media platforms like X blew up, and multiple reactions came under the video.




People claimed that it was embarrassing for KL Rahul to go unsold in a state T20 league.




Often, jokes and memes have been made about Rahul’s batting style, with him being accused of playing too many dot balls. 




Some sense prevailed as fans recalled the reason behind Rahul going unsold is that he was unavailable to play.




A fan then talked about how it was below Rahul’s stature, and the whole situation could have been avoided if he had not put his name forward. 

 

Maharaja T20 League Schedule

Date Match Time (IST)
20 June Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics 14:30
20 June Shivamogga Yodhas vs Mysore Warriors 19:00
21 June Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Hubli Tigers 14:30
21 June Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Yodhas 19:00
22 June Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers 14:30
22 June Gulbarga Mystics vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru 19:00
23 June Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Yodhas 14:30
23 June Mysore Warriors vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters 19:00
24 June Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters 14:30
24 June Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Yodhas 19:00
25 June Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Mysore Warriors 14:30
25 June Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics 19:00
27 June Shivamogga Yodhas vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters 14:30
27 June Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics 19:00
28 June Shivamogga Yodhas vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru 19:00
29 June Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers 14:30
29 June Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru 19:00
30 June Shivamogga Yodhas vs Gulbarga Mystics 14:30
30 June Mysore Warriors vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru 19:00
1 July Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers 19:00
2 July Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors 14:30
2 July Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Shivamogga Yodhas 19:00
3 July Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors 14:30
3 July Hubli Tigers vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters 19:00
5 July Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors 14:30
5 July Shivamogga Yodhas vs Hubli Tigers 19:00
6 July Hubli Tigers vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru 14:30
6 July Gulbarga Mystics vs Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters 19:00
7 July Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Yodhas 19:00
8 July Coastal Kings Mangaluru vs Gulbarga Mystics 19:00
9 July Eliminator 14:30
9 July Qualifier 1 19:00
10 July Qualifier 2 19:00
12 July Final 19:00

 

Maharaja T20 League Auction: Why is KL Rahul unavailable?

KL Rahul is unavailable for the Maharaja T20 League due to his commitments with the national team. The wicketkeeper batter will be playing in the ODI series against Afghanistan till the 20th of June. He will then travel to England with the Indian team for three ODIs starting from the 14th of July. It is expected that Rahul will be looking after himelf during this time.

Also Read: IND vs AFG Test 2026: Harsh Dubey or Manav Suthar? Ryan ten Doeschate Drops Big India Playing XI Hint

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KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why

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KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why

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KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why
KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why
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KL Rahul Goes Unsold in Maharaja T20 League Auction Despite Strong IPL 2026 Season; Here’s Why

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