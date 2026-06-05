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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple May Pack Larger Battery And A20 Pro Chipset — Check Expected Specs And Details

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple May Pack Larger Battery And A20 Pro Chipset — Check Expected Specs And Details

A new leak suggests the iPhone 18 Pro will receive only a minor battery upgrade, with capacities of up to 4,288mAh in the US model. However, Apple's next-generation 2nm A20 Pro chip could improve battery efficiency and overall battery life.

iphone 18 leaks
iphone 18 leaks

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 17:32 IST

Apple fans have been waiting for the company to finally give its Pro iPhones a serious battery upgrade. After years of watching Android rivals pack in batteries almost double the size, many were hoping the iPhone 18 Pro would be the one to break the pattern. According to a fresh leak from a well-known Chinese tipster, that is not happening. Not this year. 

According to a post from the prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing two different versions of the iPhone 18 Pro for different markets. The US version of the phone features a larger 4,288mAh battery, while the Chinese edition carries a 4,056 mAh cell. The reason for the difference is familiar. Just as was the case with the iPhone 17 Pro, the US version will not have a physical SIM slot, which frees up extra space inside the phone for a larger battery. 

Just How Small Is the Upgrade? 

Here is where the disappointment really sets in. The eSIM version of last year’s iPhone 17 Pro came with a 4,252 mAh battery, which is exactly 36 mAh less than what is expected on this year’s model. To put that in everyday terms, 36 mAh is a change so small most people would never notice it in real-world usage. 

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The picture looks slightly better for the model with a physical SIM. The non-US iPhone 18 Pro will have a 68 mAh upgrade over last year’s 3,988 mAh battery. That is a little more meaningful, but still nowhere near the kind of jump that would shift how long the phone actually lasts through a busy day. 

For context, Chinese smartphone makers have been going in a very different direction. Apple is reluctant to follow leading Chinese companies and opt for a battery closer to the 6,400 mAh cell in the OnePlus 15 or the 6,800 mAh in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Samsung and Google are in a similar boat, but the gap between Western flagship phones and their Chinese rivals on battery size has been growing for years now. 

Why the iPhone 18 Pro May Still Last Longer 

Before writing the iPhone 18 Pro off entirely, there is an important piece of context worth knowing. Battery capacity is important, but it is far from the only factor to consider when thinking about how long a phone lasts between charges. The A20 Pro chip inside the iPhone 18 Pro models is expected to be among the first built on a 2nm process, which should come with noticeable efficiency gains. 

In simple terms, a more efficient chip means the battery drains less quickly, even if its size stays roughly the same. When an extended test was conducted on the iPhone 17 Pro, the battery comfortably lasted a full day of normal usage. Unless Apple makes a mess of iOS 27, the iPhone 18 Pro should achieve at least the same results, if not better. 

So the phone may well last longer than the numbers suggest. But for buyers who have been waiting for Apple to finally deliver a big battery leap, the iPhone 18 Pro does not appear to be that phone. The wait, it seems, continues. 

Also Read: Ferrari And HP Launch Scuderia Ferrari AI PC: Racing Car-Inspired Design And Premium AI Features — Check Price And Specifications

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iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple May Pack Larger Battery And A20 Pro Chipset — Check Expected Specs And Details
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iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple May Pack Larger Battery And A20 Pro Chipset — Check Expected Specs And Details
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