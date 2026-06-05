Firhad Hakim Joining BJP? Big Blow To TMC As Kolkata Mayor Resigns Amid Revolt By 58 MLAs

The Trinamool Congress is in a free fall in West Bengal. Following the humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly elections in May, the party is exploding with many big leaders resigning from the party. In the latest development, senior party leader Firhad Hakim announced his resignation as Kolkata Mayor on Friday. Hakim, one of the TMC’s most influential leaders and a close associate of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said he had sought the party chief’s permission to step down from the post. He attributed his decision to the challenges of functioning effectively after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state. However, social media has erupted with discussions about whether Firhad will join the BJP. The chatter started notably after a poster featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was seen in the background in a conference room where the briefing was held.

Why Firhad Hakim Resigned From TMC

Addressing the media, Hakim expressed gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and reflected on his tenure as mayor.

“I am thankful to our leader Mamata Banerjee. In December 2018, I was elected (as the Mayor) by the councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation after the abrupt resignation of former mayor Sovan Chatterjee. I carried all my responsibilities honestly,” he said.

Announcing his decision, Hakim added, “I am resigning as Kolkata mayor because I am not able to work and I cannot disrespect the chair.”

Who is Firhad Hakim: A Look At His Political Journey

Hakim has served as the Mayor of Kolkata since 2018 and has held several important ministerial portfolios in the West Bengal government over the years. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has remained under Trinamool Congress control since 2010.

His association with the civic body stretches back decades. Hakim represented Ward No. 82 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and was elected as a councillor on a Trinamool Congress ticket in 2000, 2005 and 2010. He did not contest the municipal elections in 2015. After becoming mayor in 2018, he won the by-election from the same ward and was re-elected in 2021.

TMC Exppoding After Electoral Defeat

Hakim’s resignation comes in the aftermath of the TMC’s removal from power, with the BJP securing a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. The BJP won 208 seats, ending the Trinamool Congress government when the results were declared last month.

For several days, speculation had been growing over Hakim’s future. TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh had publicly stated that discussions regarding Hakim’s resignation had already taken place with Mamata Banerjee.

Hakim’s exit also coincides with a broader crisis within the party, which is grappling with a rebellion among its legislators following the electoral setback.

On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose recognised 58 rebel TMC legislators, led by MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, as the principal opposition bloc in the Assembly. The dissident lawmakers have accused the party leadership of operating in an authoritarian manner.

Mamata Banerjee has spent the past few days personally reaching out to MLAs from districts including Howrah, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur. Several of these legislators had reportedly attended meetings organised by the rebel faction led by expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee.

Ritabrata Camp Takes Control of Legislature Party

The Ritabrata Banerjee camp strengthened its position on Wednesday after 58 of the TMC’s 80 MLAs backed his appointment as Leader of the Opposition. The claim was subsequently accepted by Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose.

The dispute was triggered by a separate meeting at Kalighat, where allegations emerged that the signatures of several MLAs had been “forged” on a letter recommending a candidate for the post of Leader of the Opposition.

A senior TMC leader told PTI, “She is speaking to legislators individually and asking them to attend a meeting at Kalighat on Friday. The effort is to keep communication channels open and explore the possibility of reconciliation.”

Earlier this week, Kunal Ghosh had announced that Mamata Banerjee had accepted Hakim’s request to step down.

“At that time, he was asked not to resign. However, he again requested Mamata Banerjee today to allow him to step down, following which she agreed,” Ghosh said, according to PTI.

Also Read: First Firhad Hakim Then Krishna Chakraborty: Why Are Bengal Mayors Resigning?