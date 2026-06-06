From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest

Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das was seen enjoying a cold coffee while a middle-aged man was continuously fanning him amid the protest. Social media users did not waste any time in trolling him. In multiple videos that surfaced on X, Das can be seen surrounded by his supporters as they reached Jantar Mantar for a protest against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Internet dubbed Das as peak Gen-Z energy and mocked him for not being able to sit under the sun for 10 minutes.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das gets brutally trolled







SHOCKING – CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has kept a person just to fan him continuously 😳 These elites can’t even stay in the sun for 10 minutes. He is sitting under a tree and enjoying cold coffee. pic.twitter.com/Bh5OQR8bZ8 — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) June 6, 2026







CJP Spokesperson Saurav Dass has kept a Servant only to Fan him continously. These Lutyen Elites can’t stay 10 mins in Sun, is sitting under a tree and enjoying cold coffee. pic.twitter.com/2U4sFXvUAv — Ankur Singh (@AnkurSingh) June 6, 2026







It is 39 degrees in Delhi today. Saurav is 25-26 yrs old. He needs someone to fan him & give him nimbu paani. They want to compete with a 75 yr old man who does road shows in 45 degrees plus & works for 18 hours a day. There are things that belong to a posh Lutyens Bunglow-… https://t.co/UjCTOSM5ga — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) June 6, 2026







Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest

Abhijeet Dipke, who started the CJP, flew in from the US on Friday to lead the protest at Jantar Mantar. Police met him at the airport, then brought him straight to the protest site. Before that, Dipke asked supporters to come to Parliament Street Police Station so they could get official permission for the protest. He told everyone to gather at Jantar Mantar once the authorities gave the green light.

Once Delhi Police approved the event, the protest got underway. The crowd – students, young professionals, and parents – showed up, some wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers, both symbols of their campaign.

On Saturday, the satirical group “Cockroach Janta Party (CJP),” which has been making waves online lately, demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, step down. They also called for accountability in the NEET paper leak scandal, holding their protest right at Jantar Mantar in the heart of New Delhi.

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