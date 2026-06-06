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Home > India News > From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest

From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das went viral during the Jantar Mantar protest after videos showed him sipping cold coffee while a supporter fanned him in the Delhi heat. The clips triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das amid the protest at Jantar Mantar (IMAGE: X)
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das amid the protest at Jantar Mantar (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 14:27 IST

Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest:  CJP spokesperson Saurav Das was seen enjoying a cold coffee while a middle-aged man was continuously fanning him amid the protest. Social media users did not waste any time in trolling him. In multiple videos that surfaced on X, Das can be seen surrounded by his supporters as they reached Jantar Mantar for a protest against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Internet dubbed Das as peak Gen-Z energy and mocked him for not being able to sit under the sun for 10 minutes.

 CJP spokesperson Saurav Das gets brutally trolled









Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest

Abhijeet Dipke, who started the CJP, flew in from the US on Friday to lead the protest at Jantar Mantar. Police met him at the airport, then brought him straight to the protest site. Before that, Dipke asked supporters to come to Parliament Street Police Station so they could get official permission for the protest. He told everyone to gather at Jantar Mantar once the authorities gave the green light.

Once Delhi Police approved the event, the protest got underway. The crowd – students, young professionals, and parents – showed up, some wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers, both symbols of their campaign.

On Saturday, the satirical group “Cockroach Janta Party (CJP),” which has been making waves online lately, demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, step down. They also called for accountability in the NEET paper leak scandal, holding their protest right at Jantar Mantar in the heart of New Delhi.

MUST READ: Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’

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From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest
Tags: CJP spokespersonCockroach Janta PartyCockroach Janta Party newsCockroach janta party videoshome-hero-pos-14Saurav Das

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From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest

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From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest
From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest
From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest
From Enjoying Cold Coffee To A Person Continuously Fanning Him, CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Gets Trolled Over Royal Treatment Amid Protest

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